Want to Find the Next Dogecoin? This meme-based crypto is outperforming other altcoins
CATZ coin has been performing better than other Binance Smart Chain altcoins in the cryptocurrency space.
We wanted to create a community of cat-lovers that can rapidly prosper and grow into a leading global community under the endless potential of DeFi technology.””SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA, May 30, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Despite the recent crypto crush it has already pledged $250k+ for cat shelters in charitable donations.
— David, Co-Founder & Chief Growth Catz
CATZ coin is one of the latest emerging cryptocurrencies that is rapidly becoming the center of interest within the global community.
With trade performance of 22% against other BSC altcoins listed around the same time (16%) and compared to top meme coins like DOGE and SHIB (21%), CATZ has quickly become a focus for investors.
CATZ coin gained popularity in recent days, trading +2% higher than normal after the crypto crash. Before being impacted by the general market environment, $CATZ achieved a 28,167,025 market cap since its inception, 1st May 2021.
During its first month, CATZ achieved 100,000% at ATH while it was merely 2 weeks into its ICO (initial coin offering).
This outperformance is due to its rapidly growing and loyal investor base.
The average daily growth of holders (33) is the highest amongst other BSC altcoins (5) and triple of the top meme tokens (10).
Market Capitalization per holder is $864, highest amongst other BSC altcoins and exceeds those of Cumrocket Crypto (CUMMIES) and Banano (BAN).
The core CATZ team is based in Sydney, Australia, and has a strong mix of software, crypto development, finance, marketing and sales experience. They have a clear plan and an exciting roadmap. They intend to build the best decentralized ecosystem (DECO) around $CATZ and the CatzNation.
$CATZ is actively traded on PancakeSwap with $216k trading volume in the span of 24-hours, highest among other altcoins.
About CatzCoin:
CatzCoin ($CATZ) is a community token with a vision. Our mission is two-fold. First, to unite cat fans around the world, economically empowering them in the flourishing market of decentralized finance (DeFi); and second, to support abandoned or homeless cats. The CatzCoin Project aims to ensure all our furry friends are protected and happy in a loving home. CatzCoin is rapidly becoming the center of interest within the global community. It is more than just a community token – it is also a DeFi product, where CatzSwap, CatzFarm, CatzTrading, and other initiatives will be founded.
