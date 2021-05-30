Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
St. Johnsbury Barracks / Single Vehicle Crash with Injuries

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

 

CASE#: 21A402457                       

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Rodzel

STATION: St. Johnsbury Barracks                                         

CONTACT#: (802)222-4680

 

DATE/TIME: May 29, 2021 at approximately 1953 hours

STREET: Interstate 91 N

TOWN: Ryegate

INTERSTATE MILE MARKER: 115.2

WEATHER: Cloudy          

ROAD CONDITIONS: Black top, dry

 

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Barbara Estes

AGE: 70     

SEAT BELT? Y

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Lebanon, NH

 

VEHICLE YEAR: 2018

VEHICLE MAKE: Nissan

VEHICLE MODEL: Sentra

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1:

INJURIES: Suspected minor injuries

HOSPITAL: Cottage Hospital

 

VEHICLE #1

PASSENGER 1: Female Juvenile

AGE: 16    

SEAT BELT? Y

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Lebanon, NH

 

VEHICLE #1

PASSENGER 2: Male Juvenile

AGE: 16    

SEAT BELT? Y

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Enfield, NH

 

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

 

On May 29, 2021 at approximately 1953 hours, Troopers from the St. Johnsbury

Barracks responded to a reported single vehicle rollover in the area of

Interstate 91 N MM115.2 in Ryegate, VT. Troopers arrived on scene and learned

the vehicle, a 2018 Nissan Sentra, had actually entered the median on the

southbound side of Interstate 91 and eventually struck a tree resulting in the

vehicle flipping onto its roof.

 

All occupants were able to exit the vehicle prior to Trooper arrival and were

evaluated by EMS. The operator, Barbara Estes, was transported to Cottage

Hospital for treatment of suspected minor injuries. Two juveniles were

passengers in the vehicle, the female was transported to Cottage Hospital and

male was DARTED to DHMC.

 

This crash remains under investigation. 

 

 

Vermont Civil Violation Complaint _______pending_______ T23 VSA ___pending____

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

St. Johnsbury Barracks / Single Vehicle Crash with Injuries

