St. Johnsbury Barracks / Single Vehicle Crash with Injuries
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH
CASE#: 21A402457
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Rodzel
STATION: St. Johnsbury Barracks
CONTACT#: (802)222-4680
DATE/TIME: May 29, 2021 at approximately 1953 hours
STREET: Interstate 91 N
TOWN: Ryegate
INTERSTATE MILE MARKER: 115.2
WEATHER: Cloudy
ROAD CONDITIONS: Black top, dry
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR: Barbara Estes
AGE: 70
SEAT BELT? Y
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Lebanon, NH
VEHICLE YEAR: 2018
VEHICLE MAKE: Nissan
VEHICLE MODEL: Sentra
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1:
INJURIES: Suspected minor injuries
HOSPITAL: Cottage Hospital
VEHICLE #1
PASSENGER 1: Female Juvenile
AGE: 16
SEAT BELT? Y
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Lebanon, NH
VEHICLE #1
PASSENGER 2: Male Juvenile
AGE: 16
SEAT BELT? Y
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Enfield, NH
SUMMARY OF CRASH:
On May 29, 2021 at approximately 1953 hours, Troopers from the St. Johnsbury
Barracks responded to a reported single vehicle rollover in the area of
Interstate 91 N MM115.2 in Ryegate, VT. Troopers arrived on scene and learned
the vehicle, a 2018 Nissan Sentra, had actually entered the median on the
southbound side of Interstate 91 and eventually struck a tree resulting in the
vehicle flipping onto its roof.
All occupants were able to exit the vehicle prior to Trooper arrival and were
evaluated by EMS. The operator, Barbara Estes, was transported to Cottage
Hospital for treatment of suspected minor injuries. Two juveniles were
passengers in the vehicle, the female was transported to Cottage Hospital and
male was DARTED to DHMC.
This crash remains under investigation.
Vermont Civil Violation Complaint _______pending_______ T23 VSA ___pending____
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.