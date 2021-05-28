State revokes, suspends licenses, certifications, registrations of health care providers-M21-11

For immediate release: May 28, 2021 (21-139)

State revokes, suspends licenses, certifications, registrations of health care providers

OLYMPIA -- The Washington State Department of Health has revoked or suspended the licenses, certifications, or registrations of the following health care providers in our state. The department has also immediately suspended the credentials of people who have been prohibited from practicing in other states.

Clark County

In April 2021 the secretary of health suspended for at least seven years the certified nursing assistant credential of Jennifer Kay Teeter (NC60237072). Teeter, who used a client’s credit card without permission for her own benefit, was convicted of two counts of first-degree identity theft, as well as one count each of forgery and second-degree theft from a vulnerable adult.

Jefferson County

In April 2021 the Massage Therapy Program entered an agreement with massage therapist Andrew Biel (MA00006116) that indefinitely suspends his credential. Biel didn’t supply documentation of having completed required continuing education.

King County

In April 2021 the Massage Therapy Program entered an agreement with massage therapist John Ammon Gunn (MA00022232) under which he surrendered his credential. Gunn touched and viewed a client improperly, and spoke to the client improperly.

In April 2021 the secretary of health indefinitely suspended the registered nursing assistant credential of Ana Maria Mot (NA00098112). In 2020 the Washington State Department of Social and Health Services, upon determining that Mot neglected vulnerable adults, placed Mot on its long-term care abuse and neglect registry. That prohibits Mot from being employed in caring for or having unsupervised access to vulnerable adults.

Pierce County

In April 2021 the Nursing Assistant Program indefinitely suspended the certified nursing assistant credential of Millicent Kemp (NC60024620). Kemp attempted to turn a patient by herself when the patient’s care plan required a two-person assist.

Skagit County

In April 2021 the secretary of health indefinitely suspended the registered medical assistant credential of Melodie Ann Wood (MR60910826). Wood, who was asked to submit to urinalysis in connection with erratic behavior at work, admitted being under the influence.

Snohomish County

In March 2021 the secretary of health revoked the home care aide credential of Caroline Mahalath Achieng (HM60899771). While working as a home care aide, Achieng was videotaped taking jewelry from a vulnerable adult. The Washington State Department of Social and Health Services determined that Achieng financially exploited a vulnerable adult. Achieng’s disqualification from caring for vulnerable adults, juveniles, and children prohibits Achieng’s certification as a home care aide.

In April 2021 the secretary of health indefinitely suspended the substance use disorder professional trainee credential of Michelle Amelia Salamanca (CO60614515). During text message exchanges with a patient, Salamanca disclosed the identity and content of communications between herself and other patients, as well as their family members.

In April 2021 the Nursing Assistant Program entered an agreement with registered nursing assistant Fe Montalban Burias (NA60257453) under which she surrendered her credential. Burias borrowed money from a client.