French Open 2021 preview: Nadal, Djokovic, Federer, Williams, Osaka, Swiatek play in Paris

Spanish veteran Rafael Nadal and Polish teenager Iga Swiatek won the singles titles last year
Dates: 30 May-13 June Venue: Roland Garros, Paris
Coverage: Live text and radio commentaries of selected matches across BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra, the BBC Sport website and app

After switching to an unfamiliar October slot in 2020 because of the coronavirus pandemic, the French Open returns to the late Parisian spring this year.

Little was familiar about the tournament last year – other than Rafael Nadal winning the men’s singles for a record-extending 13th time.

The Spaniard is the favourite to defend his crown once again when the tournament begins on Sunday, although Serbia’s world number one Novak Djokovic will expect to provide the toughest challenge at Roland Garros.

Nadal is aiming to win a record 21st men’s major title and move clear of Switzerland’s Roger Federer, who returns after missing last year’s tournament through injury.

Polish teenager Iga Swiatek is bidding to become the…

