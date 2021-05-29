Pasha Fine Jewelry Celebrates 10 years in Manhattan Beach
To mark the occasion, Pasha Fine Jewelry is unveiling a remarkable Summer 21’ collection with high-end pieces near flawless clarity.CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, May 29, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Founder, Albert Takalak founded Pasha Fine Jewelry in 1979 in Turkey. Family owned brand specializes in customized diamond, engagement rings and fine jewelry. In 2019, Tony Atacan joined as a partner to bring his experience and expertise as the brand continues to deliver tremendous value to customers."
Summer collection is inspired by our Manhattan beach community and feminine glamour. The collection includes rings, pendants and earrings that combine the brilliance of 18-carat gold, the gentleness of rose gold and the purity of white gold with diamonds to create an enchanting display of jewelry.
“We channel our passion into creating a timeless and high-quality fine jewelry brand for the modern minds. We have such a deep passion for fine jewelry and a love for what we do. Each piece in our collection is an authentic expression of the breathtaking beauty of diamonds and we would love to share that.”
Tony Atacan, Partner.
Celebrating the 10th Anniversary milestone amid the COVID-19 pandemic has been nothing short of overwhelming. Despite all unprecedented obstacles, the company was able to make timely deliveries and credits its success to the hard work of its partners, employees and front-line workers.
“We are so thankful to our shoppers and donors in the community for 10 awesome years – they really are like family, so we’re excited to share our Summer 21’ collection in order to enable them to create happy memories through impeccably unique designs,”
- Albert, Founder.
With the launch of its one-of-a-kind collection and the ongoing 10th anniversary, the brand aims to express gratitude towards its customers for showing immense faith in it through good and challenging times.
About Pasha,
Founded by Albert Takalak, Pasha is a fine jewelry brand that specializes in customized diamond, engagement rings and fine jewelry. Tony Atacan is joined the company in 2019 as a partner. Tony’s and Albert’s families have been in the fine gemstone business for generations and has deep roots in diamond and gemstone cutting, polishing and design. Pasha Fine Jewelry focuses in the production and sale of fine jewelry in 14k, 18k, and platinum. Pasha Fine Jewelry offers unique and romantic experience of designing engagement rings, wedding bands and fine jewelries under the guidance of an expert jewellers to make your special days fun and memorable.
