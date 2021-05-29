Author Felix Cipher is Lord of the Reads with Phenomenal new YA Fantasy Frolic "Heroes of MidAria"
Spellbinding series "Heroes of MidAria" centers around a crossbreed angel demon who finds himself compromised within a forbidden world.NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, May 28, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- There is something special about young adult fantasy. Perhaps the limits YA authors set upon themselves deliver extra clever, humanistic stories more adult-oriented than some of their older counterparts?
YA fantasy definitively taps into our moral compass and provides an ability to stand up to the forces of evil—whether those forces are dark lords or hallway bullies.
Fantasy has often been a genre that transpires through travel and visiting unknown worlds of discovery and adventure. But sometimes, the most magical of places can be found right in the Middle Realms.
Nineteen-year-old Felix Cipher penned his first book entitled "Heaven's Demons" when he was a 15-year-old sophomore in high school. It boldly belongs to a series of 8+ future books Cipher intends to fulfill.
A basic teen, he describes himself as "an oddball who likes to waste any available time daydreaming, doodling, writing, and caring for all his beautiful snakes."
Four years later, Cipher has published a new action-packed fantasy adventure series entitled "Heroes of MidAria."
Fantasy has the power to take us away—to escape, to make us reflect on our world in new and challenging ways, to fill us with awe and wonder about the beauties of the mystic.
Read this singular and spellbinding excerpt from "Heroes of MidAria" and enter a land of enchantment:
"In the strange and magical world of the Middle Realms, there are many diverse races of people that inhabit the lands. Humans, elves, dwarves, and plenty more civil creatures thrive on this planet. The different races are commonly viewed on a spectrum, and at the very ends of it, there are seraphs and demons. One exalted, and one feared. Every group in the middle of the gradient strives to be like the angels, as they are said to be pure-hearted and loving.
Unfortunately, what people know about these beings almost always comes from what they have been taught rather than based on experience. Because of this, it is often preached that a person can only be either good or bad, and anything in between isn't relevant.
It wasn't easy for Dacitrynn, who grew up in a very uncomfortable spot his whole life. Being a crossbreed of an angel and a demon isn't something that is welcomed in the world, especially since it is forbidden. After a lonely childhood of growing up as an outcast with the seraphs, it is finally time for Daci's life to change when he is banished from the High Lands following a public fight with his stepbrother that grew violent. However, even though Dacitrynn no longer lives with the angels, society below proves itself to be just as -if not even more cruel- than his birthplace, and hopelessness soon leaves him feeling defeated. Even if things eventually start to calm, there is always another stressor that makes its way into the half-demon's life, and at the end of the day, he can only find himself wandering back to the same two questions that have burdened him since the day of his birth:
"Is there truly a place for such a horrible monster like him in the world, and what use could his existence possibly serve?'
"Heroes of MidAria" keeps readers on the edge of their seats. For more information, visit http://www.heroesofmidaria.blog
Felix Cipher
Felix Cipher is a basic teen, an oddball that likes to waste his available time daydreaming, doodling, writing, and caring for all his beautiful snakes. Inspiration to make this series derived from a myriad of interests. His work has served as an escape and an outlet over the years. Within his books, he finds it entertaining to ignore fantasy clichés while flipping them upside down on their heads. He frequently notices as a prominent theme and motivation within his writing is the idea of creating his own universe, and here, he has finally recorded the results.
