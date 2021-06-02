Ron Gordon Watch Repair Announces New Post on TAG Heuer Tourbillon Features & Watch Repair in New York City
TAG Heuer is brand new, fifty years old, or just a vintage TAG Heuer bought online, Ron can inspect and repair the watch.
TAG Heuer is one of our strongest brands, and we see many of them in our New York City watch repair shop. We’re excited about this latest announcement.”NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, June 2, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ron Gordon Watch Repair, the New York City leader in TAG Heuer repair, is proud to announce a new blog post celebrating exciting new TAG Heuer announcements, especially with respect to the ‘tourbillon’ mechanism, which is an addition to the mechanics of a watch escapement to increase accuracy. Often, as is the case in this new TAG Heuer watch, it is shown visually creating a stunning impact on the watch and the watch wearer.
— Ron Gordon
To read the new blog post, visit https://www.rongordonwatches.com/2021/05/tourbillon-tag/ The post draws on key Internet sources and explains, for example, “The best-selling edition of the revolutionary TAG Heuer Carrera Heuer 02 Tourbillon, with highly recognizable open-worked dial and titanium case. Each one undergoes no less than three weeks of intense testing to ensure it meets the strict chronometer accuracy standards of the Swiss testing agency COSC.” Next, having showcased this new watch and the eye-catching Tourbillon mechanism, the watch goes on to the issues of finding a TAG Heuer repair shop in New York City and the importance of an inspection, tune-up, and possible repair. Whether one’s TAG Heuer is brand new, fifty years old, or just a vintage TAG Heuer bought online, Ron can inspect and repair the watch. Even for those buying a gift for a person who’s into the mechanisms and history, establishing a relationship with a watch repair shop is a good idea. Ron is passionate about the TAG Heuer brand and can offer advice on those purchasing a used or vintage TAG Heuer.
FINDING BEST-IN-CLASS TAG HEUER WATCH SERVICE IN NEW YORK CITY
Here is background on this release. TAG Heuer is one of the most popular brands among watch lovers. One of the reasons is that the watches are great-looking and can be worn everyday. Many men, but also many women, love the brand and wear it to the office, to the gym, and to the swimming pool. Second, however, the watches build upon the history of TAG Heuer and the history of watches in general. The tourbillon mechanism is showcased in this watch and creates a wonderful “conversation starter” for persons interested in the brand. Regardless of what brand of Swiss luxury watch a person wants, Ron Gordon leads the industry as the top-rated watch repair shop in New York City. Third, persons who want to learn more about TAG Heuer repair services can visit https://www.rongordonwatches.com/tag-heuer/.
ABOUT RON GORDON WATCH REPAIR
Ron Gordon Watch Repair is conveniently located at 280 Madison Avenue at 40th Street in Midtown Manhattan, New York City. The company specializes in the service and repair of high quality, luxury, watches, both modern and vintage, and repairs watches for those who wear the very best brands. The expert and namesake is Ron Gordon.
