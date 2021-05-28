Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Wheelersburg Man Sentenced to Life in Prison for Triple Shooting

(JACKSON, Ohio) — A Wheelersburg man has been sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole, Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost and Jackson County Prosecuting Attorney Justin Lovett announced today.

“This cold-blooded killer will now spend countless miserable days behind bars, paying the price for the crimes he committed,” Yost said. “Today’s sentence is a credit to those who worked to secured justice in this case: Jackson County Sheriff Tedd Frazier, BCI, Prosecuting Attorney Justin Lovett and our special prosecutor in the case, Chris Kinsler.”  

Lonnie Sheets was convicted on April 11 of five felony counts in the murders of David Yeley and Tabitha Sheets and the attempted murder and felonious assault of Paul Sheets. The Jackson County Common Pleas Court jury also found Lonnie Sheets guilty of tampering with evidence.

Lonnie Sheets shot the three on Oct. 30, 2020. The crimes were investigated by the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office and the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation

The Attorney General’s Special Prosecutions Section assisted the Jackson County Prosecutor’s Office in trying the case.

