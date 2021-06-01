June Is Men’s Health Month
Awareness period brings to light health disparities affecting men and boys around the world; Men’s Health Network encourages you to Wear Blue and a Mask, TooWASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES, June 1, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Starting today, communities across the globe are bringing men’s health center stage with the kick-off of Men’s Health Month, an annual awareness period dedicated to education and activities on the health and wellness of men and boys. This year also marks the 27th year of National Men’s Health Week (NMHW), a special awareness period recognized by Congress. Men’s Health Month is built on the pillars of Awareness– Prevention – Education – Family.
Our theme this year is “Wear Blue and a Mask, Too,” as we encourage everyone to both wear blue and a mask to continue mitigating the spread of COVID-19, and to encourage men everywhere to get vaccinated to protect themselves, their loved ones, neighbors, and co-workers.
This year, Men’s Health Week will be celebrated June 14-20, ending on Father’s Day. The week is also celebrated as International Men’s Health Week around the globe. Friday, June 18, 2021, is Wear Blue Day, a day in which we encourage everyone to wear blue to promote the health and wellness of men and boys.
Men don't always take their health too seriously because they feel good and they are 'fine',” said Ana Fadich-Tomsic, VP of Men’s Health Network (MHN). “This is a big factor for men dying younger and living less healthy lives. But there are also factors like access to healthcare that may prevent men from receiving a COVID-19 vaccine, or even a proper mental health screening. After such a challenging year, support is needed from policymakers, state and federal legislators, the media, and our private and non-profit partners to help fight these systemic issues. A collaborative effort can save lives and bring about positive change for men everywhere.”
Dr. Salvatore J. Giorgianni Jr., PharmD, Senior Science Advisor to Men’s Health Network (MHN), believes men who have been avoiding going to the doctor due to fear of contracting COVID-19 need to get back on track and start having regular check-ups.
"Comprehensive men's health in America has become a silent crisis because of the COVID-19 pandemic,” Dr. Giorgianni said. “The unfortunate truth is that in America men live sicker and die younger than women from many preventable and manageable diseases. Men must make every effort to go back to regular health checkups and realize that health is an important part of masculinity."
Dr. Jean Bonhomme, MD, MPH, Founder and Chairman, National Black Men’s Health Network, stated, “It is important to recognize that the health of men and boys can impact the health and well-being of entire communities. Preventable illness, injury, and disability create family disruption, substantial medical expense, economic hardship for women and children, and diminished work productivity in the nation as a whole. To maintain a complete and inclusive health care system, the health challenges facing men and boys must be addressed.”
"Men often avoid routine health maintenance out of concern that it will show weakness or the misguided notion that it is not needed,” said Dr. David Gremillion, MD, FACP, FIDSA, member of the MHN Board of Directors and retired professor at the University of North Carolina School of Medicine. “Increasingly, however, men understand that getting a routine checkup is a sign of strength, not weakness. Maintaining our health in body, mind, and spirit, is a sure pathway to healthy relationships, workplace effectiveness and safety, and improved quality of life."
Over 350 mayors and governors across the country have recognized June as Men's Health Month with official proclamations. These proclamations are displayed in Congress and report cards on the status of the health and well-being of boys and men in each state are available at the State of Men’s Health website. An all-inclusive social media toolkit with images, logos, video messages, and social media messaging made for all platforms can all be downloaded for free at www.menshealthmonth.org/mens-health-month-toolkit.html
Armin Brott, a Men’s Health Network advisor and author of The Expectant Father: The Ultimate Guide for Dads-to-Be says that Men’s Health Month is a great time for dads and expectant dads to be thinking about their health—and their family’s. “Fathers play a tremendously important role,” says Brott. “Children who have an involved dad in their life do better in school, are less likely to abuse drugs or alcohol and have more successful careers. Your partner and your children need you not just to be alive, but to thrive. So do something healthy for yourself—and be a great role model for your children.”
A key part of Men’s Health Month is social media awareness on a wide variety of health issues that affect men, including:
• American Nurses Association and Men’s Health Network’s “Don’t Hesitate to Vaccinate” Twitter Chat on June 9 at 2:00 PM EST.
• Men’s Health Week Twitter Chat with Men’s Health Network and American Nurses Association on June 16 at 2:00 PM EST.
• Male Mental Health Twitter Chat with MHN and American Nurses Association on June 23 at 2:00 PM EST.
• #ShowUsYourBlue campaign: People all over the world take pictures of themselves and others wearing blue to increase awareness for men’s health and posting the photos on social media with the #ShowUsYourBlue hashtag on Friday, June 18. Make sure you #WearBlueForMen and tag Men’s Health Network on social media.
Men’s Health Network (MHN)
MHN is an international non-profit organization whose mission is to reach men, boys, and their families where they live, work, play, and pray with health awareness messages and tools, screening programs, educational materials, advocacy opportunities, and patient navigation.
MHN is the sponsor of Men’s Health Month (June) and Wear Blue Day. MHN maintains the TesticularCancerAwarenessMonth.com and ProstateCancerAwarenessMonth.com websites.
For information on MHN's programs and activities, visit them at MensHealthNetwork.org, on Twitter (@MensHlthNetwork), and on Facebook (facebook.com/menshealthnetwork), or call 202-543-6461 ext. 101.
