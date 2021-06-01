Hometown Entrepreneur Celebrates 20 Years

SAN ANTONIO, TX, US, June 1, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- 2021 is very special for Mavagi Enterprises, Inc. as we celebrate our 20th anniversary. Mavagi started in June 2001 and has grown from a small, local company to a leader in the nation’s Community Rehabilitation Program (CRP) industry.

Our Founder and CEO, Mr. Raul Tintori, had a vision 20 years ago to create a company that provided job opportunities for disabled veterans and other individuals with disabilities in the San Antonio area and surrounding communities.

He started with one employee and one contract: picking up litter on Bandera Road for a State of Texas contract. Two decades later, Mavagi now boasts over 150 employees in our corporate office and field sites…with 80% of our employees having significant disabilities. With eleven (11) contracts throughout the states of Texas and Florida, Mavagi has become a dominant presence in the custodial, groundskeeping, and customer service industries.

Mr. Tintori began his career in the Customer Service industry and later worked for the San Antonio-based Development Resources, Inc. where he witnessed first hand the joy that comes from providing disabled individuals with a job that provides them self-esteem, independence, and stability. Mr. Tintori inherited his visionary spirit and unyielding determination from his father, who operated a pizza restaurant in El Paso, Texas, and later a furniture business that he ran for many years. As Mavagi was in its initial steps, his father provided guidance and suggestions that ultimately proved invaluable for the company and its growth.

Mr. Tintori has guided Mavagi through its tremendous success with compassion, earnestness, and an ethically-driven business model. His strong leadership has seen Mavagi cultivate a diverse array of customers including the United States Air Force, General Services Administration, the Department of Homeland Security, and the Texas Department of Transportation. In late 2020, Mr. Tintori fulfilled his dream of owning an information technology (IT) company with the acquisition of CCSI, a Hawaii-based IT organization that will provide upward mobility for disabled persons as they take training courses focused on cybersecurity, cloud computing, and technology support.

Mavagi’s exciting plans for the future include building a Training and Rehabilitation Center for the disabled community in San Antonio and surrounding areas that will provide speech therapy, physical therapy, and counseling services, as well as, job training classes on topics such as resume building, interview techniques, job application tutorials and identifying career paths. We are confident Mr. Tintori will continue to lead us into the future with his uncompromising integrity to create an environment where all associates are valued and respected.

Since 2001 Mavagi Enterprises, Inc. has been providing businesses with the unique opportunity to employ a social enterprise that offers a range of quality professional services delivered by people with disabilities. Mavagi is a fully insured and licensed enterprise servicing an array of industries, from the medical industry to Military Bases and Homeland Security. The company strives to provide meaningful and inclusive employment opportunities to people experiencing disabilities, allowing them to showcase their skills and abilities while offering them competitive wages and benefits.

