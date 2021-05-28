State Auditor's E-Update - 5/28/2021

1. Message from Auditor Blaha

2. Due: GAAP Basis City and Town Reporting by June 30, 2021

3. Due: Performance Measurement Program Report by July 1, 2021

4. TIF: New TIF Annual Reporting Videos

5. Released: Pension Newsletter

6. Available: 2021 Forms 51 and 52

7. Avoiding Pitfall: Monitor Contract Prices of Supplies

1. Message from Auditor Blaha

As we head into a long weekend, I'm thinking about all the people and families that have given everything for something greater than themselves. Millions of people, throughout our history as a country, have made the ultimate sacrifice to ensure the freedom of others.

So while we gather with friends and family this weekend, let us also take time to remember those who are missing a member of their family -- someone who gave everything for something that is good. To those in our military who serve, and the families that support them, thank you for your service and your sacrifice.

I wish you all a safe, relaxing, and happy Memorial Day weekend!

2. Due: GAAP Basis City and Town Reporting by June 30, 2021

For cities and townships reporting on the GAAP basis of accounting, the Reporting Form and Financial Statements/Audit are due by June 30, 2021. The Reporting Form and Financial Statements/Audit should be submitted through SAFES.

Management letters and component unit financial statements should be emailed as PDF attachments to GID.OSA@osa.state.mn.us.

3. Due: Performance Measurement Program Report by July 1, 2021

Participation in the Performance Measurement Program by a city or a county is voluntary. Counties and cities that choose to participate in the standard measures program must officially adopt and implement the ten minimum performance measures and system developed by the Council on Local Results and Innovation (Council). In order to receive the per capita reimbursement and levy limit exemption in 2021, if any, counties and cities must file a report (in a PDF format) with the Office of the State Auditor by July 1, 2021.

For more information on the Performance Measurement Program, please click here.

4. TIF: New TIF Annual Reporting Videos

In addition to written instructions for the TIF Annual Reporting Forms that are due August 2nd, we also provide videos on our website as a resource to aid in their completion. We have recently replaced a couple of the previous videos with a new video called "Reporting Form Basics." The video goes over the basic requirements and procedures for downloading and submitting the annual form, as well as some other helpful tips. View the video here.

We are also working to update other videos in this TIF Instruction Series, and have completed an update for the video pertaining to the Overview and District Information tabs of the form. Please watch for additional updates of other videos in the coming weeks. See all of the available OSA training videos here.

If you have any questions, please contact us at TIF@osa.state.mn.us.

5. Released: Pension Newsletter

The May Pension Newsletter has been released. The Newsletter provides an update on the status of the 2021 Pension and Retirement Bill, which includes provisions affecting volunteer fire relief associations. The Newsletter also provides links to resources for relief association auditors, and information on how to submit agreed-upon procedures and audit reports. Information about relief association investment policies is also included.

The complete Newsletter may be accessed here.

6. Available: 2021 Forms 51 and 52

2021 Forms 51 and 52, the School Tax Receivable and School Tax Settlement forms, are now available on our website here.

7. Avoiding Pitfall: Monitor Contract Prices of Supplies

Public entities often enter into contracts to purchase supplies based upon the prices offered by the vendor on those supplies. When the supplies are actually purchased, the public entity should confirm that the prices charged by the vendor match the prices offered by the vendor when the original contract was signed.

This Avoiding Pitfall is available on our website here.