June 2021 California Department of Fish and Wildlife Calendar

All calendar items are subject to change as we navigate the COVID-19 pandemic. Please continue to adhere to all safety protocols including physical distancing, wearing masks and frequent hand washing.

Wildlife areas, ecological reserves and other properties may be closed due to wildfire damage. Hunters and outdoor enthusiasts are strongly encouraged to check for closures before leaving on any recreational trip.

Various Days — Bat Talk and Walk Events, Yolo Bypass Wildlife Area, 45211 County Road 32 B, Davis (95618). Did you know that an estimated 250,000 bats live under the Yolo Causeway during the summer? Yolo Basin Foundation hosts popular Bat Talk and Walk events where you can learn all about these amazing and beneficial animals and watch the “flyout” of the largest urban colony of Mexican free-tailed bats in California! This summer, the talk portion will be held via Zoom and the walk portion will be an in-person event to view the flyout from under the Yolo Causeway at sunset. These events are held on various dates from June to September. For more information and to register, please visit www.yolobasin.org/bats2021.

Various Days — Nimbus Hatchery Virtual Tot Time, 10 to 10:30 a.m. June 8, 15, 22 and 29. The popular story time program hosted by Nimbus Hatchery is back in a virtual format! Join us for nature-themed stories, songs, dancing and more! These free events are designed for ages 3-5. To register, please visit us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_z6vFhcBFRZ2QMTD4yLlOPQ. For more information, please contact Stephanie Ambrosia at stephanie.ambrosia@wildlife.ca.gov or (916) 597-7752.

1 — Commercial Dungeness Crab Season Closes Statewide, pursuant to the Risk Assessment and Mitigation Program (Section 132.8, Title 14, CCR). All commercial Dungeness crab gear must be removed from ocean waters by 12 p.m. (noon) on June 1. This closure does not apply to other commercial crab fisheries (e.g., rock crab) or to the recreational crab fishery. More information is available at wildlife.ca.gov/conservation/marine/whale-safe-fisheries.

1 — California Grunion Season Opens. For more information, please visit wildlife.ca.gov/fishing/ocean/grunion.

1 & 3 — Bat Talk and Walk Volunteer Training. You can get involved as a volunteer and view the bats of the Yolo Causeway several times throughout your summer! There are various volunteer positions available, both in-person and from home, and trainings to prepare you. Please visit www.yolobasin.org/volunteer to apply to volunteer.

2 — Big Game Drawing Deadline. The deadline to submit applications for elk, pronghorn, bighorn sheep and premium deer tags is June 2. Sales transactions must be completed before midnight. Hunters may apply at a CDFW license agent, online at www.ca.wildlifelicense.com/internetsales or through telephone sales at (800) 565-1458. For more information, please visit wildlife.ca.gov/licensing/hunting/big-game.

5 — Discovery Lab: Seeds! 1 to 2 p.m. Explore seeds up close in this virtual, livestreamed microscope lab. Reserve naturalists will share a sampling of native and invasive seeds found in California and highlight their unique adaptations for survival. This event is free and will be livestreamed to the Elkhorn Slough Reserve Facebook page. For details on how to view, please visit www.elkhornslough.org/events/discovery-lab-seeds.

5-13 — California Invasive Species Action Week. Everyone can help stop the spread of invasive species that damage California’s natural resources and economy. While most activities remain virtual this year, there is a schedule of lunchtime webinars and opportunities at wildlife.ca.gov/conservation/invasives/action-week to learn about actions you can take all year long. Students in grades 8 and higher can visit the Back Bay Science Center’s website at www.backbaysciencecenter.org/invasive-species-lesson to participate in a Citizen Science project and virtual activity on aquatic invasive species. Watch CDFW’s Facebook page at www.facebook.com/CaliforniaDFW all week for more information and helpful tips.

6 — Great Yolo Causeway Bat Count, Yolo Bypass Wildlife Area, 45211 County Road 32 B, Davis (95618). Would you like to volunteer to help with this annual daytime count of one of the largest bat roosts in California? Your efforts will build on our population monitoring program and increase our knowledge of the ecology of this colony of insect-eating Mexican free-tailed bats (Tadarida brasiliensis). All activities will be outdoors. Updates and logistical details will be sent to participants in the coming weeks and the tasks and teams will be finalized as the date draws closer. Several Zoom orientations will be offered in advance to make sure all your questions are answered. Please visit https://bit.ly/2RVeLbV to sign up.

7 — Lost or Abandoned Commercial Dungeness Crab Trap Gear Retrieval Program Begins. Pursuant to the CDFW Director’s May 18, 2021 declaration, lost or abandoned commercial Dungeness crab trap gear can be retrieved under the Trap Gear Retrieval Program (Section 132.7, Title 14, CCR) beginning at 12 p.m. (noon) on June 7, 2021 until September 30, 2021. CDFW is currently accepting applications from qualified entities (sport or commercial fishing associations, harbors, port districts and non-profits). Program participants can receive compensation for retrieved gear from either the original owner or CDFW. More information is available at wildlife.ca.gov/conservation/marine/whale-safe-fisheries.

10 — Invasive Species Webinar, 10 to 10:45 a.m. Find out what an invasive species is and how to fight back against its spread in this free Zoom webinar presented by the Nimbus Hatchery. To register, please visit us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_HeWVG24cQruDD3qAgkvkUg. For more information, please contact Stephanie Ambrosia at stephanie.ambrosia@wildlife.ca.gov or (916) 597-7752.

16— Shared Habitat Alliance for Recreational Enhancement (SHARE) Access Permit Applications on Sale for Fall Elk Hunts. Ninety-two SHARE elk tags will be available during 60 elk hunts offered through the SHARE program. An $11.50 non-refundable application fee (plus handling fees) will be charged for each hunt choice. For more information, please visit wildlife.ca.gov/hunting/share.

16-17 — California Fish and Game Commission Meeting, time to be determined. The meeting is to be held via webinar/teleconference due to health and safety concerns related to COVID-19. For more information, please visit fgc.ca.gov.

26 — Recreational Ocean Salmon Season Opens from Point Arena to Pigeon Point. For more information, please visit the Ocean Salmon webpage at wildlife.ca.gov/fishing/ocean/regulations/salmon or call either the CDFW Ocean Salmon Regulations Hotline at (707) 576-3429 or the National Marine Fisheries Service Ocean Salmon Regulations Hotline at (800) 662-9825.

26 — Aquatic WILD Virtual Workshop, 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. This one-day workshop for elementary school teachers takes a deep dive into aquatic habitats and their animals! Participants leave with the Aquatic Wild guide to hundreds of fun and engaging lessons and activities and skills to lead field investigations at their school or on the Elkhorn Slough Reserve. This workshop is free, but registration is required. For more details and to register, please visit www.elkhornslough.org/events/aquatic-wild-teacher-workshop-210626.

29 — Recreational Ocean Salmon Season Opens from the Oregon/California State Line to Point Arena. For more information, please visit the Ocean Salmon webpage at wildlife.ca.gov/fishing/ocean/regulations/salmon or call either the CDFW Ocean Salmon Regulations Hotline at (707) 576-3429 or the National Marine Fisheries Service Ocean Salmon Regulations Hotline at (800) 662-9825.

