Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 476 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 218,688 in the last 365 days.

Press Release - FAA: Exercise Extreme Caution Over Belarus

WASHINGTON--The Federal Aviation Administration(FAA)issued analertadvising U.S. passenger airlines to exerciseextremecautionwhileflying over Belarus.

The FAAs Notice to Airmen says airlines should continue to exercise extreme cautionuntil theagencycan better assessBelarus actions surroundingthe May 23 diversion of a passenger jetand the potential for Belarus to repeat similar actions in the future.

The FAA is working closely with other U.S. agencies to determine whether any additional measures may be necessary, and will evaluate an international investigation report to determine the risks for U.S.passengerairlines flying in that area.

You just read:

Press Release - FAA: Exercise Extreme Caution Over Belarus

Distribution channels: Aviation & Aerospace Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.