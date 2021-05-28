Press Release - FAA: Exercise Extreme Caution Over Belarus

WASHINGTON--The Federal Aviation Administration(FAA)issued analertadvising U.S. passenger airlines to exerciseextremecautionwhileflying over Belarus.

The FAAs Notice to Airmen says airlines should continue to exercise extreme cautionuntil theagencycan better assessBelarus actions surroundingthe May 23 diversion of a passenger jetand the potential for Belarus to repeat similar actions in the future.

The FAA is working closely with other U.S. agencies to determine whether any additional measures may be necessary, and will evaluate an international investigation report to determine the risks for U.S.passengerairlines flying in that area.