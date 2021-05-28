Hoyer Statement on the Biden-Harris Administration’s Fiscal Year 2022 Budget Proposal

WASHINGTON, DC - House Majority Leader Steny H. Hoyer (MD) released the following statement today on the Biden-Harris Administration’s proposed budget for Fiscal Year 2022:

"The President’s budget released today represents a substantial investment in the American people, our economic competitiveness, our national security, and our effort to secure justice and equality for all. It would fund major initiatives outlined by President Biden to rebuild and expand America's infrastructure and create millions of good jobs. It would also provide help for families struggling to afford child care and housing, all while making it easier for Americans to access higher education and skills training. Moreover, it recognizes the essential role that tackling climate change will have in growing our economy and making our country and our planet safer and healthier for future generations. In short, the President's budget aims to marshal the resources of our country toward the critical goal of making our economy work for every American. “Unlike Republican budgets in recent years, President Biden's investments are fully paid-for over the long term. The policies in this budget will result in declining deficits within the first ten years, and in the second ten years it reduces deficits by over $1 trillion. Instead of insisting on failed trickle-down policies, the President's budget focuses on growing our economy from the middle out, rebuilding our middle class by making opportunities more accessible to all. It keeps Democrats' promises to build an economy that advantages work over wealth, and it will place us, ultimately, on a more sustainable fiscal path. “It was President Biden, back when he served in the Senate, who said: 'Don't tell me what you value. Show me your budget, and I'll tell you what you value.' President Biden has done exactly that. We can see clearly that his Administration values working families, public health and safety, equity in access to opportunities, a strong national security, and an economy ready to turn the climate crisis into an opportunity for growth. As the House Appropriations Committee continues its work, the President's budget will serve as a guide, and I look forward to continuing to work closely with Chairwoman DeLauro and with leaders from the Biden-Harris Administration to ensure that Congress and executive branch are partnering to deliver results for the people."