Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 467 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 218,683 in the last 365 days.

Attorney General Knudsen and MHP Encourage Safe Driving During 100 Deadliest Days of Summer">Attorney General Knudsen and MHP Encourage Safe Driving During 100 Deadliest Days of Summer HELENA – As Montanans venture out to celebrate the unofficial start…

HELENA – As Montanans venture out to celebrate the unofficial start to summer this weekend, Attorney General Austin Knudsen and the Montana Highway Patrol (MHP) are reminding drivers to stay safe on the road.

Memorial Day weekend marks the beginning of the “100 Deadliest Days of Summer.” More fatal crashes occur during this time between Memorial Day and Labor Day than any other time of year. State troopers will continue their increased presence on Montana roads and highways throughout the summer, cracking down on drunk and drugged drivers.

“Our Highway Patrol troopers are working overtime to keep Montana families safe on the road,” Attorney General Knudsen said. “Do your part to make sure every Montanan can make it home at the end of the day – drive safely and don’t drive if you’re impaired.”

“One person’s decision to drive drunk can ruin their live and the lives of others on the road,” MHP Colonel Steve Lavin said. “Troopers will be out with an increased presence all summer long, patrolling our state’s roads and highways to keep Montanans and visitors safe. It’s simple – don’t drive drunk or you’ll be caught.”

There were 81 traffic deaths in Montana from January 1 through May 24 – nearly double the number in each of the last two years through the same time period (43 in 2019 and 41 in 2020). Excessive speed and alcohol use seem to be the factors causing the number of fatal crashes to increase.

Simple rules to follow so everyone can make it home safely and enjoy the summer with their families:

  • Slow down and follow the speed limit. The speed limit is the maximum speed for the ideal conditions. Slow down when there is traffic, varied roadway conditions, or inclement weather.
  • Don’t drive impaired. A person’s ability to operate a motor vehicle while impaired by drugs or alcohol is greatly diminished. Driving impaired can ruin your life and the lives of others.
  • Wear your seatbelt. Seatbelts are the cheapest life insurance there is.

-END-

You just read:

Attorney General Knudsen and MHP Encourage Safe Driving During 100 Deadliest Days of Summer">Attorney General Knudsen and MHP Encourage Safe Driving During 100 Deadliest Days of Summer HELENA – As Montanans venture out to celebrate the unofficial start…

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.