CrioSoft Announces a New User Appreciation Event - Monthly Prize Raffle
CrioSoft LLC announced that starting May 27, 2021 they will be running monthly raffle user appreciation events.ALBANY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, May 28, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CrioSoft LLC today is pleased to announce that starting May 27, 2021 they will be running monthly raffle user appreciation events. Every user of the CrioSoft Amperes apps will be eligible to enter the drawing. Both paid and free app versions are equally eligible to enter the drawing. Apps must be legally downloaded from the Apple App Store only. Any apps, downloaded from any other site will not be eligible to participate. NO PURCHASE OR PAYMENT NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. Please read the full event rules or steps how to enter.
Participation in this event is FREE using CrioSoft's free Amperes Lite app or any of the Amperes premium apps. Submission start date is May 27, 2021. This event will be running up to June 27th, 2021, followed by the prize drawing on the following day.
Prizes: Apple AirPods Pro, VISA and/or Amazon gift cards, premium apps. Total number of prizes in the raffle: 26. That includes 1 first place prize, 2 second place prizes, 3 third place prizes and 20 4th place prizes.
"I am glad that we have an amazing user base, that use our apps all over the world, and I decided to give the users something that they deserve - appreciation. But not in the form of a thank you note, that is easy to do, but in a form of a gift or some other kind of prize that will be valuable to them. I really hope that our users will love those events and will continue to use our apps. Good luck on the upcoming raffle!" says CrioSoft CEO Andrey Krasnov.
