Hoyer Statement on Senate Republicans’ Vote to Block the 1/6 Commission

WASHINGTON, DC - House Majority Leader Steny H. Hoyer (MD) released the following statement

today after Senate Republicans voted to bloc k consideration of bipartisan legislation to form a commission on the January 6th Capitol insurrection:

"It is unconscionable that Senate Republicans would so brazenly block the creation of an independent, bipartisan commission to investigate the attack on the Capitol on January 6. The legislation to launch such a commission was the product of a bipartisan process in the House and passed last week on a bipartisan vote. Just as we came together to create an independent commission to investigate the September 11, 2001, attacks on our country, we must do the same in order to understand completely what led to the violent attack on our most sacred democratic institutions and how it transpired. "Our political system depends on two responsible parties both committed to truth, fact, and putting the country's interests first. There is no legitimate reason for Republicans to prevent a full and independent accounting of what happened that day. Investigating the January 6th insurrection is about protecting our democratic institutions and our republican form of government. Every American ought to be alarmed at the extent to which fear of a failed former president is causing Republicans to put party before country and putting our democracy at risk.

"The American people deserve to know the facts in full and to see changes made based on a commission's recommendation to ensure that such an attack never again takes place."