Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 474 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 218,708 in the last 365 days.

Gov. Wolf Orders US, Commonwealth Flags to Half-Staff in Honor of Memorial Day

Governor Tom Wolf ordered United States and commonwealth flags on all commonwealth facilities, public buildings and grounds to fly at half-staff on Monday, May 31, 2021, in honor of Memorial Day.

“On Memorial Day, we commemorate the sacrifices of the brave individuals who serve in our armed forces and honor those who gave up their lives to preserve our freedom,” said Governor Wolf. “Memorial Day is a day of remembrance, to honor those we have lost and to share our gratitude for their immense sacrifice. On this day, we celebrate the freedoms that we all hold dear, and recommit ourselves to ensuring that our nation lives up to the promise these brave individuals fought for: the promise of freedom, liberty and equality for all.”

In accordance with the United States Flag Code, the US flag should be lowered to half-staff from sunrise to noon on Memorial Day, in honor of the nation’s battle heroes. The commonwealth flag has flown at half-staff since Wednesday, March 11, 2020, in honor of the victims of the COVID-19 pandemic and should continue to fly at half-staff until sunset on Memorial Day, May 31, 2021.

All Pennsylvanians are invited to participate in this tribute.

You just read:

Gov. Wolf Orders US, Commonwealth Flags to Half-Staff in Honor of Memorial Day

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.