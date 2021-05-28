Gov. Wolf Orders US, Commonwealth Flags to Half-Staff in Honor of Memorial Day

Governor Tom Wolf ordered United States and commonwealth flags on all commonwealth facilities, public buildings and grounds to fly at half-staff on Monday, May 31, 2021, in honor of Memorial Day.

“On Memorial Day, we commemorate the sacrifices of the brave individuals who serve in our armed forces and honor those who gave up their lives to preserve our freedom,” said Governor Wolf. “Memorial Day is a day of remembrance, to honor those we have lost and to share our gratitude for their immense sacrifice. On this day, we celebrate the freedoms that we all hold dear, and recommit ourselves to ensuring that our nation lives up to the promise these brave individuals fought for: the promise of freedom, liberty and equality for all.”

In accordance with the United States Flag Code, the US flag should be lowered to half-staff from sunrise to noon on Memorial Day, in honor of the nation’s battle heroes. The commonwealth flag has flown at half-staff since Wednesday, March 11, 2020, in honor of the victims of the COVID-19 pandemic and should continue to fly at half-staff until sunset on Memorial Day, May 31, 2021.

All Pennsylvanians are invited to participate in this tribute.