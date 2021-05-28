Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 474 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 218,707 in the last 365 days.

Gov. Wolf: Congressional Republican Proposal Shortchanges Nation’s Infrastructure Needs

Governor Tom Wolf today issued a statement on a Congressional Republican plan that shortchanges our nation’s infrastructure needs while pulling from already allocated COVID-19 relief funding.

“The president’s American Jobs Plan is a bold and comprehensive package that addresses the critical need to update and modernize our nation’s infrastructure and will help move Pennsylvania forward.

“By contrast, the Republican plan only represents a fraction of the American Jobs Plan and relies on funds from the American Rescue Plan that have already been allocated and are providing much-needed relief to families, businesses, and communities to move us beyond the COVID-19 pandemic toward economic recovery and growth.

“We simply cannot afford to redirect American Rescue Plan funds, which families, businesses, local governments, schools and more are depending on. We must ensure that it continues its course to support Americans as we recover from the pandemic.

“We also can’t afford to shortchange our diverse and ever-growing infrastructure needs, and that’s why I support the president’s American Jobs Plan, which will fund long-overdue infrastructure deficiencies while investing in our future.”

You just read:

Gov. Wolf: Congressional Republican Proposal Shortchanges Nation’s Infrastructure Needs

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.