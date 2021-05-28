Americans traveling to Mexico for affordable healthcare in 2021
The number of Americans traveling to Mexico for health care is expected to increase.TIJUANA, MEXICO, May 28, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The number of Americans traveling to Mexico for health care is expected to increase.
The coronavirus pandemic affected millions of people, American workers lost their jobs and health insurance. According to the CBO, the number of American citizens who are uninsured is around 31 million.
The large number of uninsured Americans and the high cost of healthcare in the United States are important factors for the expected increase in demand for medical tourism. Even before the pandemic, millions of Americans traveled to other countries for savings of between 40 to 70 percent on medical treatments, according to USITC.
Demand for nonessential surgeries has also been building up, thousands scheduled surgeries were postponed in the United States last year. This might increase the number of American searching for healthcare abroad.
The most common procedures that people undergo on medical tourism are nonessential surgeries like dental care, cosmetic surgery, fertility treatments, and bariatric surgery*.
It’s important to understand the elasticity of demand on medical procedures. For instance, for a cosmetic surgery, like a Hair Transplant, the demand would be more elastic than a gastric sleeve. If the price of both surgeries change, the demand for hair transplant will be more affected than the demand for gastric sleeve because patients suffering from obesity need to act immediately to improve their health and patients suffering from alopecia can wait.
With current travel restrictions, proximity has become an important factor to consider when traveling abroad for health care. Mexico, due to its proximity with the United States has become one of the most visited countries by Americans seeking affordable health care.
Dr. Jorge Cortez from Hair Center Mexico, mentioned he is expecting a huge increase in demand for the following months since the number of patients searching for Tijuana hair transplant is increasing. He recommends to his patients to follow all safety measures and if possible to take a flight to San Diego Airport and then cross the border by car.
According to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), Proof of Negative COVID-19 Test or Recovery from COVID-19 is not required for travelers entering the United States by land or sea or to children under two years of age.
