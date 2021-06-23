Playboy Model Rocks Costa Rica and Drops $5000 Challenge to all Fishermen
Last week the 48-foot Marlin boat named “The Pleasure” was rented by a small group of the
Miller guys. As a bonus to a great day of catching fish, they got the full experience with a few
upgrades.
Costa Rica Fishing Kings is known for the best fishing and offers some of the best-looking female
fishermen/deck hands anywhere as a premium service. All standard boat packages offer free
transportation to and from the boat with food and drinks included.
While the cast and crew cannot always guarantee a bounty of fish, Costa Rica offers the most
beautiful climate and wildlife you will ever experience. That coupled with a knowledgeable
crew and available competing beautiful deck hands is hard to beat.
After a great day of fishing, Samantha decidedly caught more fish than anyone else.
When asked for comment, Samantha offered “Costa Rica deep sea fishing is like no other. This
is what separates the men from the boys. I’ll challenge anyone to out fish me and the other
fisher ladies of our crew. I’ll be waiting to see who wants to take on the challenge.”
In the spirit of competition and to regain the men’s reputation, Costa Rica Fishing Kings has
agreed to put up a $5000 prize to answer the challenge to fishermen worldwide from
Samantha. During the next year, the single fishermen on our tours that can out fish Samantha
or her fellow fisherwoman will be crowned “Jaco Fisherman 2021” by her and the crew.
“Sam is a worthy competitor. Don’t underestimate her fishing skills” said Paul Miller, Costa Rica
fishing client. “I ask that every true fisherman join the fight and challenge. Although, I have to
admit getting beat by a Playboy model was not bad to watch.”
Samantha further went on to say she plans to donate her $5000 winnings to her favorite charity
Kiva.org to further empower women worldwide.
Dates with Samantha are limited. Additional fisher ladies are available and challenging as well.
Standard packages for guys only are also available and catching more fish than ever due to
ending pandemic and unfished waters.
Please contact Matt at www.costaricafishingkings.com or 866-Jaco-Fish to book your trip before
they are all gone.
