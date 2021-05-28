Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Overdue Hiker Found Deceased in the Wild River Wilderness

CONTACT: Lieutenant Mark Ober Region One Office, Lancaster, NH 603-788-4850 603-271-3361

May 28, 2021

Bean’s Purchase, NH – New Hampshire Fish and Game Conservation Officers located the body of a hiker reported overdue by a loved one at the Spruce Brook Tent site just off the Wild River Trail in Bean’s Purchase. The hiker, identified as Edward Murphy, 50, of Sandown, NH, was attempting a multi-day hike with an anticipated completion date and time of Wednesday May 26, at around 5:00 p.m. When Murphy had still not arrived by noon on Thursday, May 27, a search was initiated.

Conservation Officers entered the Wild River Wilderness from multiple trail accesses hoping to locate Murphy. One search party entered from the Bog Brook Trail head and scoured the Bog Brook Trail to the Wild River trail through Perkins Notch traveling north. Another team came in from the Wild River Campground and searched the Highwater Trail to the Wild River Trail traveling south. While a third search party searched the Shelburne Trail traveling south to the Highwater Trail.

Murphy was located at the Spruce Brook Tent site by one of the search teams at approximately 7:30 p.m. Thursday night. Evidence at the scene indicated that Murphy had been killed when a tree he had placed his sleeping hammock on fell and struck him. There was no evidence of foul play and all indications point to this being a tragic accident.

Fish and Game Officers were assisted by the National Guard helicopter in this search and recovery mission.

No other information available at this time.

