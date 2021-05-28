Aerospace Company to Expand with $5 Million Investment in Craven County

Aeronautical Systems Incorporated (ASI), a world class provider of engineering, manufacturing and MRO services for military platforms, will create 30 new jobs in Craven County, Governor Roy Cooper announced today. The company will invest $5.6 million to expand its manufacturing footprint in New Bern.

“The decision by Aeronautical Systems to expand in Craven County is good news for eastern North Carolina’s economy,” said Governor Cooper. “It speaks to our strong workforce, location, resilience and quality of life when businesses continue to invest in our state.”

Since its inception in the late 1980’s, ASI has provided military fleets worldwide with specialized services in system-centric and component repair and overhaul, manufacturing, supply chain management and aeronautical engineering.

“This investment solidifies ASI’s commitment to Craven County’s highly skilled workforce, U.S. military depots, and highly accredited educational communities it offers,” said Felipe Rodriguez, ASI’s Founder and CEO. “We look forward to further expanding our relationships in New Bern to better serve our customers.”

The North Carolina Department of Commerce led a team of partners in supporting Aeronautical Systems’ decision to expand in North Carolina. The new positions created in New Bern include engineers, machinists, manufacturing technicians, clerks and shipping personnel. The average annual salary for the new warehouse positions is $45,367 creating a potential payroll impact of more than $1.3 million per year. Craven County’s average annual salary is $40,352.

“Manufacturers require a skilled workforce, strong business climate and a great quality of life to support their growth trajectory and continued innovation,” said Commerce Secretary Machelle Baker Sanders. “ASI knows North Carolina has the infrastructure to support their current and future needs through our strong economic and workforce development partnerships.”

A performance-based grant of $75,000 from the One North Carolina Fund will help facilitate Aeronautical Systems’ expansion. The One NC Fund provides financial assistance to local governments to help attract economic investment and to create jobs. Companies receive no money upfront and must meet job creation and capital investment targets to qualify for payment. All One NC grants require matching participation from local governments and any award is contingent upon that condition being met.

“Congratulations to ASI on this new expansion,” said N.C. Representative Keith Kidwell. “Companies that reinvest in our community are great advocates for doing business in North Carolina and we’re proud to support ASI’s continued growth.”

“This is another solid economic development win for our community and the kind of business opportunity that we want to continue attracting in Eastern North Carolina,” said N.C. Senator Norman Sanderson. “ASI’s new jobs and investment are welcomed additions and the people of Craven County are ready to support the company for many years to come.”

Joining the North Carolina Department of Commerce and the Economic Development Partnership of North Carolina were key partners in the project that included the North Carolina General Assembly, the North Carolina Community College System, Craven Community College, East Carolina University, Craven County, the Craven 100 Alliance, North Carolina’s Southeast and the Craven County Economic Development Department.