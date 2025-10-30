Governor Stein, Secretary Lilley, EDPNC to Lead Multi-State Delegation at Southeast U.S./Japan Annual Meeting in Tokyo

Raleigh, N.C.

This week, North Carolina Governor Josh Stein is leading the multi-state delegation at the Southeast United States (SEUS)/Japan Annual Joint Meeting in Tokyo, Japan. Governor Stein is joined by Department of Commerce Secretary Lee Lilley and EDPNC CEO Christopher Chung. The Governor will meet with Japanese business leaders and promote North Carolina as a top state for investment and partnership.

“Japan and North Carolina have a truly special partnership,” said Governor Josh Stein. “More than 36,000 North Carolinians wake up every morning and go to work for a Japanese company – and many more benefit from our years of cultural and academic collaboration. From electric vehicles to aerospace, from advanced manufacturing to biotech, Japan and North Carolina are innovating for the future. I look forward to spending this week building on our key relationships and showcasing all that our state has to offer. North Carolina is open for business, and I intend to make sure the world knows it.”

“In the global economy, North Carolina truly stands out as the Top State for Business,” said Department of Commerce Secretary Lee Lilley. “We are fortunate to have one of the strongest workforces in the country, and our delegation looks forward to highlighting at SEUS how North Carolina is an ideal partner for Japanese companies in innovating for the future.”

“Over the past half-century, Japan has been and remains one of the most important economic partners for North Carolina, with strong ties across investment, trade, tourism, education, and cultural exchange,” said Christopher Chung, CEO of Economic Development Partnership of North Carolina. “This week, we will deepen our state’s connections with Japan in ways that mutually advance our competitiveness in the global economy.”

Japan is the number one source of foreign direct investment in North Carolina for both capital investment and job creation. This year, Governor Stein has brought the largest North Carolina contingent to SEUS in state history, demonstrating his commitment to this partnership.

In 1976, North Carolina became a charter member of the Southeast U.S./Japan Association. As the current SEUS host state, North Carolina hosted last year’s SEUS conference in Charlotte. At the close of the conference, Governor Stein will officially hand off the leadership torch of the Southeast Association to Governor Bill Lee and the State of Tennessee. In 1978, North Carolina opened its first business office in Tokyo, where it has operated continuously for nearly half a century. Last year, Governor Roy Cooper welcomed then-Prime Minister Fumio Kishida of Japan to the North Carolina Executive Mansion – the first such visit by a foreign head of state in North Carolina’s recorded history.

Click here to learn more about the SEUS/Japan Annual Joint Meeting.

Read more about recent Japanese companies that have invested in North Carolina: