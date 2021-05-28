Governor to Nominate Eugene Young as Director of Delaware State Housing Authority (DSHA)

Director Anas Ben Addi is leaving for Chief Financial Officer position at Delaware State University

WILMINGTON, Del. – Governor John Carney on Friday announced he will nominate Eugene Young, Jr., currently the President and CEO of the Metropolitan Wilmington Urban League (MWUL), as the next Director of the Delaware State Housing Authority (DSHA).

Anas Ben Addi, Director of the Delaware State Housing Authority

The Delaware Senate is expected to consider Governor Carney’s nomination on June 23. If confirmed by the Senate, Young would replace Director Anas Ben Addi, who has led Delaware’s housing and community development agency since 2009 and is leaving to become Chief Financial Officer at Delaware State University.

“I know Eugene well and I know he’s committed to strengthening the City of Wilmington and communities across Delaware, which is at the core of DSHA’s mission,” said Governor Carney. “He is the ideal candidate to take on this position and I’m confident he will build on progress to make affordable, safe housing accessible for all Delawareans. I also want to thank Director Ben Addi, who led DSHA through the foreclosure crisis in 2009 and has broadened the agency’s mission to include community and economic development efforts statewide. His leadership will be missed, and we wish him well at DSU.”

Young has served as President and CEO of the Metropolitan Wilmington Urban League since 2017. He also founded the grassroots organizing nonprofit Network Delaware, served as an aide in the Delaware General Assembly, and also as an aide to former Mayor and current U.S. Senator Cory Booker.

“I am truly thankful for the opportunity to serve our state in this important role,” said Eugene Young, Jr. “As we continue to work our way out of this pandemic, accessible and affordable housing will be critical in our recovery. I look forward to working with the legislature, community, and key stakeholders to carry on the great work of Director Ben Addi and the incredible DSHA team.”

“It has been an honor and privilege to serve the citizens of Delaware as Director of DSHA for the last 12 years, and I am incredibly proud of the work our dedicated team at DSHA has accomplished during my tenure,” said Director Ben Addi. “I’m excited to take on this new challenge as Chief Financial Officer with Delaware State University and look forward to helping advance the mission of the university as a center for teaching, research and public service.”

Ben Addi was confirmed as Director of DSHA by the Delaware Senate in January 2009. During his time as Director, Ben Addi broadened the agency’s community development work, overseeing the Strong Neighborhoods Housing Fund to assist blighted neighborhoods statewide after the foreclosure crisis. He also oversaw the creation of the Downtown Development Districts program, which incentivizes investments in downtown areas statewide.

Previously, he served as Housing Finance Director for the agency, overseeing mortgage finance and affordable housing finance programs.

“Anas Ben Addi is an exceptionally talented public servant,” said Dr. Tony Allen, President of Delaware State University. “He has used his vast experience in housing finance and planning and community development to transform the lives of the tens of thousands of Delawareans. He was not simply a cabinet secretary for two Governors. Anas is a solutions-driven leader who thinks holistically about culture, community, and people. I could not be more pleased to have him join our leadership team as the University’s Chief Financial Officer and am looking forward to working with him for years to come.”

