Kaymera Technologies to introduce Revolutionary Mobile Security Solutions at GISEC 2021 in Dubai
Kaymera Technologies, a leading provider of enterprise-ready encrypted mobile communications solutions is coming to GISEC 2021, Dubai.
We’re thrilled to bring our Kaymera to the heart of Arab business world, we have a lot to offer to the industry and are looking forward to cooperation with the leading minds of GISEC 2021”HERZELIYA, MERKAZ, ISRAEL, May 28, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Leading mobile security platform, Kaymera, confirmed today its participation at the GISEC 2021 in Dubai. The event will take place in the Dubai World Trade Center between May 31st and June 2nd, 2021, and is rightfully considered to be one of the most significant cybersecurity shows.
— Oshri Asher, Kaymera CEO
As providers of the first fully enterprise-ready mobile security solution, Kaymera deploys the highest level of encryption to keep business and personal identity data safe from hackers. The solution marries the premium usability features of high-end off the shelf mobile devices like the Pixel 4a XL and 5G models, with a custom-built OS to protect user data and maintain functionality. The result includes all the advanced features and apps customers are used to in their phones without the risk of data being compromised.
The GISEC 2021 is the Arab world's largest regional showcase of cybersecurity solutions, which attracts the attention of world’s leading security providers and representatives of international enterprises. This year GISEC is hosting 150+ cybersecurity brands, 200+ industry thought leaders & speakers who will talk about the latest developments in the global security situation, while opening floor to discussion of the insights and ideas to tackle the hurdles of cyber in the most critical industries: governmental and military sectors, healthcare, banking and finance, telcom, energy and utilities.
Oshri Asher, Kaymera’s CEO and former Head of The Cyber Security Department at the Israeli Prime Minister's office, commented that, “We’re thrilled to bring our technology to the heart of Arab business world, especially during the times of political and economical uncertainty. I’m sure that Kaymera has a lot to offer to the industry and am looking forward to cooperating with the leading minds of GISEC both from the business and technology side.”
While in GISEC 2021 in Dubai, take the time to stop by the BOOTH #SS1-D3 to speak with Kaymera’s team and find out more about a completely new approach to mobile security.
About Kaymera Technologies
Kaymera is a leading mobile security solutions provider that strives to protect companies and individuals from costly and damaging cyber attacks. Founded in 2013, the company offers a comprehensive modular mobile security solution to business owners, enterprise level organizations, and individuals. Headquartered in Herzliya, Israel, Kaymera serves +100K clients in more than 40 countries.
Kaymera creates a whole new concept of data and identity protection. The company puts privacy first by preventing damaging cyber attacks that could expose and exploit sensitive information having to do with personal identity or confidential business records. Solution’s most common use cases are:
CIOs and CISOs - e the decision makers in adopting organization-wide security solutions and policies. Kaymera provides these high-level professionals with tools and solutions to help them protect organizational data and guard employees' communication security.
C-Suite Executives B2B2C - Senior executives who have access to all of the company's confidential data - finances, deals, strategic documents, client data, etc. Kaymera is the best in protecting them during strategic negotiations, and making sure their devices are staying protected, keeping sensitive data inaccessible to third parties, competitors and hackers.
Politicians and Government Officials - From the Federal government, down to local municipalities, the world of government and politics is highly volatile and sensitive. It’s needless to say that plans, reports, memos, documents, and other sensitive data often stored on mobile devices must be protected, and Kaymera helps to reach this goal.
Activists and Journalists - The inherent nature of the work of activists and journalists requires total security. Both groups hold troves of sensitive data on their devices, which, if compromised, can negatively impact their work and put people and goals in jeopardy.
SMB Owners - Business owners tend to hold lots of sensitive data on their mobile devices, like lists of vendors, prices, pricing strategy, client personal and financial information, and so much more. Very real issues such as corporate espionage means that SMB owners need to proactively secure the data they carry around in their pockets.
Frequent Travelers - Traveling for business--and for pleasure as well--often entails connecting to Wi-Fi networks in hotels and other public areas. But public Wi-Fi makes it easy to pull off very damaging attacks, which can massively compromise sensitive data on devices.
The product line now includes a wide variety of fully encrypted Google Pixel phones with advanced security features like Chameleon Mode, Panic mode, Semi-secure calls and more, while also providing a Secure Messenger application for business and private clients with an ability to manage devices and apps in the cloud or on-premises depending on the customer’s needs.
For more information about Kaymera Technologies, please visit www.kaymera.com
