Stutsman clerk Hill honored at retirement celebration

A retirement celebration for Stutsman County Clerk of Court Barb Hill was held May 27 at the historic 1883 courthouse in Jamestown. 

Retired Southeast Judicial District Judges John Greenwood and Thomas Merrick along with Stutsman County State's Attorney Fritz Fremgen, Foster County State's Attorney Kara Brinster, Dickey County Clerk of Court Andi Schimke, and attorney Cynthia Schaar spoke at the ceremony.

Unit 2 Court Administrator Rod Olson talked with Hill at the celebration.

Southeast Judicial District Presiding Judge Dan Narum presided over the festivities.

Longtime SEJD Judge Greenwood spoke to honor Hill.

Unit 2 Assistant Court Administrator Chris Iverson was in the crowd at the at the historic 1883 courthouse.

Justice Jerod Tufte, a former Southeast Judicial District Judge, joined Cass County Clerk of Court Megan Huffman and Juvenile Court Officer Brian Washburn at the celebration.

Hill shows off the cake that was made in her honor.

