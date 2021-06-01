We Insure Inc. Continues Rapid National Expansion, Opens First Franchise Agency in New Jersey
My goals are to provide the best possible customer service for our clients and to become the go-to insurance agency for real estate and mortgage loan officers in Bergen and Warren Counties”JACKSONVILLE, FL, UNITED STATES, June 1, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- We Insure Inc., an independent insurance franchise company, announced today the opening of We Insure Jersey with offices in Bergen County and Warren County, New Jersey.
— Mark Scuderi, Agency Owner
Agency Owner Mark Scuderi has been in the real estate industry for nearly 20 years, 17 of which as a RE/MAX owner with three offices in New Jersey. In 2020, he opened a founding franchise for Motto Mortgage also in New Jersey. Scuderi is a CrossFit trainer and CrossFit Gym owner and a retired police officer. Franchise Business Review recently named Scuderi a “Business Rockstar.”
“My goals are to provide the best possible customer service for our clients and to become the go-to insurance agency for real estate and mortgage loan officers in Bergen and Warren Counties,” says Scuderi.
“For years, innovative real estate agencies have grown by adding support services to their sales offering, and now they have a viable way to add insurance through the We Insure franchise business,” adds We Insure Chief Development Officer Chris Pflueger.
We Insure is experiencing high demand from entrepreneurs for its innovative franchise insurance offering. The Florida-based company was created by a former captive agent with a mission to tackle the insurance industry’s biggest challenges. Philip Visali, CEO of We Insure, accomplished this by bringing together the best in choice from independent agencies along with the superior back-end support of captive models. Ten years later, We Insure has partnerships with the top carriers and provides agents with access to more than 100 total markets, offering customers the ultimate experience of choice and lower rates. The company has deeply invested in state-of-the-art support systems and IT infrastructure to provide agents with seamless servicing so they can focus on developing customer relationships.
We Insure was recently identified by independent research firm Franchise Business Review (FBR) as one of the Top 100 Low-cost Franchises in 2020 and as one of the Top 200 Best Franchises to Buy in 2021. FBR’s recognition was based on franchisee satisfaction rankings.
About We Insure
We Insure is a national insurance company that’s disrupting the industry with an innovative business model focused on customer experience and exceptional agent support. The franchise offers unprecedented access to carriers and complete operational, IT, service and marketing support to its agency owners. We Insure is expanding rapidly across the U.S. with more than 170 retail locations. For more information about franchise opportunities, visit weinsurefranchise.com. For general information, visit weinsuregroup.com.
