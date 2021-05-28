Ninety One Appoints Malcolm Fried as Chief Marketing Officer
The chance to help a strong firm build a new brand across countries & continents is a rare privilege. I’m thrilled to be part of Ninety One’s journey - M FriedNEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, May 28, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ninety One Appoints Malcolm Fried as Chief Marketing Officer
London and New York, May 2021 - Ninety One, an independent, active global investment manager, announced that Malcolm Fried has joined the firm as Chief Marketing Officer. In this role, Fried is responsible for leading the firm’s global marketing efforts across investment marketing, brand, marketing operations, digital strategy and corporate communications. Fried is based in London and reports to John Green, Chief Commercial Officer.
Fried joins Ninety One from Investec Group, Ninety One’s former parent company, where he was the CMO for five years. In that role, Fried worked closely on the rebranding of Ninety One when it demerged from Investec Group in March 2020, alongside Nigel Smith, his predecessor. Smith was appointed last year, to Managing Director and Head of Ninety One’s UK Client Group.
“Given Malcolm’s extensive marketing experience and deep understanding of our culture and client-centric approach, he is a natural fit as we continue to expand the great work of our marketing teams around the world to meet our clients’ needs and broaden our reach,“ explained Green. “We’re delighted to have Malcolm in this key role, and I look forward to working with him and the broader team to bring greater innovation to every step of the client journey with Ninety One.”
Fried added, “The chance to help a strong firm build a new brand across countries and continents is a rare privilege. I’m thrilled to be part of Ninety One’s journey.”
About Ninety One
Ninety One is an independent, active global investment manager dedicated to delivering compelling outcomes for its clients managing £130.9 billion in assets (as at 31 March 2021). Established in South Africa in 1991 as Investec Asset Management, the firm started offering domestic investments in an emerging market. In 2020, it demerged from Investec Group and became Ninety One, listing on the London and Johannesburg Stock Exchanges. Today, the firm offers distinctive active strategies across equities, fixed income, multi-asset and alternatives to institutions, advisors and individual investors around the world. In addition, Ninety One prioritises diversity and inclusion, is committed to stewardship and sustainability, and is a UNPRI signatory.
https://ninetyone.com/en/newsroom/ninety-one-appoints-malcolm-fried-as-chief-marketing-officer
Media Contact:
Kimberly Weinrick
Kimberly.weinrick@ninetyone.com
Ninety One
+1 917-224-5335
