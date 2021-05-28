Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 513 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 218,785 in the last 365 days.

Ninety One Appoints Malcolm Fried as Chief Marketing Officer

Photo headshot of Ninety One's CMO Malcolm Fried

Ninety One CMO Malcolm Fried

The chance to help a strong firm build a new brand across countries & continents is a rare privilege. I’m thrilled to be part of Ninety One’s journey - M Fried

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, May 28, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ninety One Appoints Malcolm Fried as Chief Marketing Officer

London and New York, May 2021 - Ninety One, an independent, active global investment manager, announced that Malcolm Fried has joined the firm as Chief Marketing Officer. In this role, Fried is responsible for leading the firm’s global marketing efforts across investment marketing, brand, marketing operations, digital strategy and corporate communications. Fried is based in London and reports to John Green, Chief Commercial Officer.

Fried joins Ninety One from Investec Group, Ninety One’s former parent company, where he was the CMO for five years. In that role, Fried worked closely on the rebranding of Ninety One when it demerged from Investec Group in March 2020, alongside Nigel Smith, his predecessor. Smith was appointed last year, to Managing Director and Head of Ninety One’s UK Client Group.

“Given Malcolm’s extensive marketing experience and deep understanding of our culture and client-centric approach, he is a natural fit as we continue to expand the great work of our marketing teams around the world to meet our clients’ needs and broaden our reach,“ explained Green. “We’re delighted to have Malcolm in this key role, and I look forward to working with him and the broader team to bring greater innovation to every step of the client journey with Ninety One.”

Fried added, “The chance to help a strong firm build a new brand across countries and continents is a rare privilege. I’m thrilled to be part of Ninety One’s journey.”

About Ninety One

Ninety One is an independent, active global investment manager dedicated to delivering compelling outcomes for its clients managing £130.9 billion in assets (as at 31 March 2021). Established in South Africa in 1991 as Investec Asset Management, the firm started offering domestic investments in an emerging market. In 2020, it demerged from Investec Group and became Ninety One, listing on the London and Johannesburg Stock Exchanges. Today, the firm offers distinctive active strategies across equities, fixed income, multi-asset and alternatives to institutions, advisors and individual investors around the world. In addition, Ninety One prioritises diversity and inclusion, is committed to stewardship and sustainability, and is a UNPRI signatory.

https://ninetyone.com/en/newsroom/ninety-one-appoints-malcolm-fried-as-chief-marketing-officer

Media Contact:
Kimberly Weinrick
Kimberly.weinrick@ninetyone.com

Kimberly Weinrick
Ninety One
+1 917-224-5335
email us here

You just read:

Ninety One Appoints Malcolm Fried as Chief Marketing Officer

Distribution channels: Media, Advertising & PR


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.