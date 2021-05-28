East Germany classic images seize youth ardour and restlessness

Photography from the German Democratic Republic, or East Germany, has received limited exposure in the art world — not least due to the strict limitations imposed by the former authoritarian state.

A new collection of images, first shown at the 2019 Rencontres d’Arles photography festival in the south of France by curator Sonia Voss, shines a light on the works that emerged from the GDR in the last decade before the fall of the Berlin Wall.

“The decade preceding the fall of the wall is a very interesting one for the arts in Germany because there was a new generation that had not witnessed the founding of the GDR,” Voss said in a phone interview.

“These were young people who were very detached from political ideas, but somehow just as tired and furious about the constraints that they were living with, which made them more likely to break the norms or push the limits compared to previous generations.”