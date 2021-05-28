Autoclaved Aerated Concrete (AAC) Emerges as a Sustainable Alternative to Conventional Structural Building Materials

Autoclaved Aerated Concrete Market

The Global Autoclaved Aerated Concrete Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of around 5.5% over the next six years

The Autoclaved Aerated Concrete market is also driven by increasing demand for sustainable construction. AAC is more environmentally friendly than the conventional structural building materials.” — QuantAlign Research

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, May 28, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global Autoclaved Aerated Concrete (AAC) Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of around 5.5% during 2021-2027 according to QuantAlign Research. The key drivers impeding the growth of the market include; Increasing number of construction projects across the globe, growing focus on cost-effective construction techniques, and increasing demand for sustainable construction.

Owing to the characteristics of Autoclaved Aerated Concrete such as lightweight, low cost, earthquake and fire resistance, AAC is being increasingly adopted in the construction industry. The Autoclaved Aerated Concrete market is also driven by increasing demand for sustainable construction. The primary raw material used in the production of AAC is fly ash. Fly ash is combined with cement, lime, water, and an aerating agent to make AAC blocks and panels. Fly ash is a significant source of contamination in both the water and the air. Using fly ash to manufacture AAC is an effective method to recycle the industrial waste.

Moreover, AAC offers thermal-insulation and energy-efficiency, along with the seismic-resistance. The construction industry has become increasingly concerned about the protection of construction structures in the event of natural disasters such as earthquakes and fires. The construction industry is actively working to develop materials that can withstand earthquakes and fires. Since AAC blocks are light, they reduce the mass of the building reducing the effect of an earthquake on the building.

The Autoclaved Aerated Concrete market is segmented into Product Type ( Blocks, Panels, Lintels, Tiles, Others), by Application(Construction Material, Road Sub-Base, Bridge Sub-Structure, Concrete Pipes, Void Filling, Roof Insulation, Others), by End-User (Public Infrastructure, Residential Building, Commercial Building, Others), and Regions.

Key insights:

• Based on product type, the block segment held the largest share of the global AAC market in 2020.

• On the basis of application, construction material segment held the major share of the global AAC market

• Based on the region, Asia-Pacific holds the major share of the global AAC market and is expected to retain its dominance over the forecast period

Key players operating in the Global Autoclaved Aerated Concrete market include: AERCON AAC., Aerix Industries., ACICO Group, Inc., CEMATRIX Corporation, Broco Industries, ISOLTECH Srl, H+H International A/S, CSR Limited., SOLBET Capital Group, Xella International GmbH, Laston Italiana Spa, among others.

Key questions Answered in the report:

• What is the projected growth rate of the global Autoclaved Aerated Concrete market?

• Who are the major players in the Autoclaved Aerated Concrete market ?

• What are the major trends in Autoclaved Aerated Concrete market?

• How has the Autoclaved Aerated Concrete market performed, and what are its key drivers?

• What shares do the major regional markets occupy?

• What is the degree of competition in the AAC market?

• What are the key strategies adopted by the players operating in the AAC market?

• What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the Autoclaved Aerated Concrete market?

The report examines and provides an extensive overview of the Autoclaved Aerated Concrete market. The report identifies key industry trends, and covers AAC market landscape. The report builds a short- and long-term forecast model covering the period between 2017 to 2027.

