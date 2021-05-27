261 kilometers built within Power of Siberia gas pipeline’s section between Kovyktinskoye and Chayandinskoye fields

May 27, 2021, 18:15

The Gazprom Management Committee took note of the information about the progress of the Company’s major investment projects.

In the east of Russia, the Company continues pre-development operations at the Chayandinskoye field in Yakutia. In 2020, a gas pre-treatment unit and, inter alia, over 100 gas wells were brought onstream at the field. The plans for 2021 include an expansion of the gas production well stock.

Chayandinskoye is the primary resource base for the Power of Siberia gas trunkline. As many as six compressor stations are being built on the gas pipeline’s operating section stretching to the Chinese border.

In late 2022, the Kovyktinskoye field will be connected to Power of Siberia. To that end, Gazprom is actively building a pipeline section from this field to Chayandinskoye. The work is going on schedule: as of today, 261 out of 803.4 kilometers have been welded, laid, and backfilled.

At Kovyktinskoye, the construction of top-priority infrastructure facilities is underway: foundation works and installation of steel structures at the site of comprehensive gas treatment unit No. 2 (CGTU-2) have commenced, the site for CGTU-3 is being prepared, and development drilling continues.

Construction project for the Amur Gas Processing Plant is in full swing. Start-up and commissioning is in progress on two production trains of the first start-up complex. Installation of process equipment is nearly finished on the third and fourth trains, and large equipment for gas separation is being prepared for assembly on the fifth and sixth trains. The project is 76.1 per cent complete.

As part of the expansion of the Sakhalin – Khabarovsk – Vladivostok gas pipeline at the section between Komsomolsk-on-Amur and Khabarovsk, a total of 333 kilometers have been welded, laid, and backfilled to date. The work is nearing completion.

The development of the gas production center in the Yamal Peninsula continues. At the Bovanenkovskoye field, additional compressor capacities at gas production site No. 3 and six gas wells will be put into operation in 2021. At the Kharasaveyskoye field, production wells are being drilled, and the construction of access roads for motor vehicles, sites for a CGTU and a booster compressor station, and a connection gas pipeline is in progress.

As part of the works on the expansion of the northern gas transmission corridor, second workshops are being built, in particular, at the Sosnogorskaya, Novosindorskaya, Novomikunskaya, Novourdomskaya, and Novonyuksenitskaya CSs. Gas transmission capacities are being further developed at the section from Gryazovets to the under-construction Slavyanskaya CS.