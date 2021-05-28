The NineHertz Helps Industries to Thrive with On-Demand App Development During COVID-19
The NineHertz, being a leading on-demand app development company, helped industries and businesses to thrive during the COVID-19 pandemic.ATLANTA, UNITED STATES, May 28, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Last year, when the COVID-19 pandemic caused by Coronavirus diseases hit the world, everyone was bound to stay at home following the stringent lockdown guidelines.
Consequently, businesses from different industry verticals witnessed a massive crisis globally. Whether they are from manufacturing or travel and tourism, sports, fashion, real estate or entertainment industry, or any hyperlocal marketplace, every profession got major fiscal shocks.
In such situations, an exclusive solution that could turn out as a trusted ally when everyone is caged at home with little or no social activities was the development of mobile apps.
Even the businesses associated with the essential good industry also have to turn their face towards the development of on-demand apps. And they started looking for a trusted on-demand app development company that could hand over an app solution, support them in bringing back their business on track even in the pandemic situation.
The NineHertz, a leading on-demand app development company in India and across the globe, came up as a reliable companion for those searching for an app development agency that delivers quality products at affordable, budget-friendly pricing within the given timeframe.
The NineHertz helped businesses from different industry verticals to thrive with on-demand app development during COVID-19. Whether they are entrepreneurs, startups, or large-scale organizations, as a trusted technology partner, the firm supports everyone in need and seeks help.
Our list of clients/businesses rejuvenated during COVID-19 by making their presence online includes several categories which are as follows.
Health & Fitness
Travel & Tourism
Real Estate
Media & Entertainment
Education & E-Learning
Food & Restaurants
eCommerce & Shopping
Transportation & Logistics
It can be said that businesses from almost every sector capable of supplying their products or services to the end-user turned towards on-demand app development and The NineHertz proactively catered to such demands of businesses, working remotely. And delivered them an effective enterprise solution that can help in running their business seamlessly even in a pandemic situation.
Now have a look at how different key industries benefited from on-demand app development during this pandemic.
Healthcare:
If an economy has a strong healthcare infrastructure, it is considered prosperous to tackle such pandemic situations. But the COVID-19 took destruction to the next level by taking the lives of millions of people across the world.
Even developed economies like the USA won't be able to stand against the storm of COVID-19 and noted around deaths of 5.76 lakhs people from 3.2 crores of infected people till May 2021. Other than this, there are other countries as well like the UK, Italy, France, etc. which faced the cruelty of this fatal disease and noted more casualties.
In India, the second wave of Coronavirus was proved more fatal than the first one last year. The second wave is taking more lives and the death toll is increasing each passing day. FYI, India registered deaths of 2.54 L individuals from 2.33 crores total infected till now.
Well, this is the world image when the health care sector shifted to digital platforms to a greater extent. Not only to book online appointments with physicians or for a lab test to diagnose diseases and take medication accordingly.
Not even this, the health care executives whether doctors, nurses, or others utilized these on-demand apps to make people aware globally and take precautions and cure of this lung infection, staying at home.
Education & E-Learning:
In this digital world, E-learning was already available in the education sector globally. But the COVID-19 pandemic gave it a boost by shifting institutes all across the world to digital platforms. So that students from Gen Z can continue their studies without hindrance.
Due to the outbreak, several EdTech startups, the Learning Management Systems (LMS) and distance learning solutions drew a lot of attention from students to gather knowledge anytime, anywhere.
Along with it, the top eLearning apps which gained high popularity among students worldwide include Google Classroom, Coursera, Linkedin Learning, edX, Alison, etc. to provide students uninterrupted and seamless education.
Media & Entertainment:
During this pandemic, when we were free, staying at home, a surge was witnessed in the downloads and usages of entertainment apps like Netflix, Amazon Prime, YouTube, Snapchat, Spotify, Google Play Music, etc and social media apps like Facebook, Instagram, Whatsapp, TikTok, Twitter, Pinterest, Reddit, etc.
People either like to spend their time binge-watching Netflix or binging social media apps. This in turn set a trend for on-demand apps in the media and entertainment industry. And the search for the best live streaming app development companies started in the market. Already reckoned TV channels came up with their mobile apps to improve brand visibility and user engagement as well. With the push notifications feature they can send user-specific personalized alerts about events, discounts, live streaming, and other entertainment activities.
The NineHertz, being a top-ranked live streaming app development company provided several clients with exclusive, effective mobile app solutions that offer live-streaming ease like Netflix to the users.
In addition to this, mobile games were among the true companions of the people during a pandemic to kill time. Mobile users used to spend time playing games with family and friends whether online or offline. A few games which gained higher popularity during the outbreak include Among Us, Ludo King, PUBG Mobile, Pokemon Go, Garena Free Fire, etc.
Witnessing the growing popularity of these mobile games, numerous startups, small-scale businesses, and established organizations came up with the idea of developing mobile apps. online Ludo game development, among others, was the most in-demand game idea as it is one of the most loved and traditional games in India. It's easy to play game rules, increasing Ludo’s popularity across the world.
Wrap up:
The pandemic is still pervaded yet the situation differs in different countries. Currently, India is witnessing its wrath with a large number of per-day infections count and questionable death figures. We are once again caged at home and following lockdown guidelines. Once again people are encouraging the use of mobile apps for completing their daily needs. Therefore, the market will once again see towards the on-demand app development to continue serving products and services to the end-users doorsteps.
No matter which industry vertical you belong to and looking forwards to have an on-demand app for your business. Do consider, The NineHertz, a leading on-demand app development company to complete your requisites for live-streaming app development, Ludo game development, food delivery app development, grocery app development, eLearning app development, eCommerce app development, and others. We have helped industries before and aimed at doing the same whether COVID-19 exists or not.
