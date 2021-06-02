PallyCon multi-DRM now aligns with Radiant Media Player

The HTML5 media player allows OTT platforms to play premium video content across devices, while PallyCon secures this content against piracy seamlessly.

LOS ANGELES, USA, June 2, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- With major content producers requiring over-the-top (OTT) platforms to use the most advanced anti-piracy measures, the popular Radiant Media Player has entered into a partnership with PallyCon . Radiant Media Player’s choice for PallyCon reflects the cutting-edge anti-piracy measures it offers in the form of multi-DRM license and user management.Radiant Media Player is an HTML5 media player which securely handles live or on-demand media streaming requests in desktop and mobile browsers and OTT apps using both popular HLS and MPEG-DASH protocols.Govindraj Basatwar, Global Business Head of PallyCon, says, “Popular HTML5 players need to add DRM video protection to be relevant to the revenue-churning media industry, including OTT platforms. PallyCon’s alliance with Radiant Media Player has strengthened the latter’s existing security infrastructure by adding easy integration of multi-DRM support, especially for premium video content stored on the cloud.”Arnaud Leyder, Radiant Media Player CEO, also reacts: “we are glad to have PallyCon as a technology partner. PallyCon comprehensive DRM solution is a perfect fit to our modular approach for building top-notch cross-device online video platforms. With online video becoming the equal of traditional broadcast television, democratising reliable and easy to implement solutions to deliver secured content to a specific or global audience is a key business driver for us”.Support for both HLS and MPEG-DASH protocols makes Radiant Media Player the best fit for Android and iOS apps as well as desktop browsers that are protected with PlayReady, Widevine, and FairPlay DRM technologies. It supports adaptive bitrate streaming for both protocols, thus making it suitable and secure for slow connections as well.Both PallyCon and Radiant Media Player allow offline playback of premium content while keeping the content secure through DRM protection. Content producers and OTT platforms can use the PallyCon SaaS or SDK to encode video files with relevant DRM keys that can protect the content even when it is downloaded to client devices.Radiant Media Player’s modern, multi-lingual, and highly customisable user interface and PallyCon’s easy-to-deploy 360-degree content-protection solutions, such as multi-DRM, forensic watermarking, anti-piracy services, anti-screen capture/recorder, app security with quick and simple integration features, offer the best modular playback option to app developers and OTT platforms.About PallyConPallyCon is a premium content protection service trusted by 200+ customers globally, providing 360-degree, cloud-based end-to-end content security for OTT platforms. It is a ONE-IN-ALL solution for OTT owners which stream high-end DRM protected content

PallyCon - Get to know more about our Multi-DRM service