Black California Bar Exam Applicants Consistently Underperform Other Ethnic Groups

Striving to change that metric, the Langston Bar Association along with Black Women Lawyers, is presenting its free bi-annual seminar, June 3rd from 6-9:00PM.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, May 28, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Los Angeles, CA - (May 28, 2021) Striving to change that metric, the John M. Langston Bar Association along with Black Women Lawyers, is presenting its free bi-annual seminar, June 3rd from 6-9:00PM (PST), to provide quality bar preparation guidance for future attorneys taking nation’s most difficult bar exam held online July 27th.

“It’s Langston’s responsibility to lend a hand to those entering the profession”, says Nyanza Shaw, President of the John M. Langston Bar Association. “We know how difficult it’s been for all applicants to pass the California Bar, but especially for Black applicants.” California’s Bar results consistently show Black applicants underperform compared to other ethnic groups. Further, a 2019 State Bar study showed the percentage of Black attorneys licensed in California has remained virtually the same for over 30 years.

The two-part California Bar Preparation Seminar provides students with tips and proven study techniques to assist them in passing the Bar Exam. Live presenters include: Superior Court Judge Kelvin Filer, whose father Maxi Filer eventually passed the Bar on his 48th attempt. Judge Filer moderates a Success Leaves Clues Panel where prior bar takers speak on what worked and what didn’t work for them in passing the Bar.

Other presenters are Dean Jay Frykberg on Inside Bar Stats, where he presents a thorough breakdown on how the Bar is presented and scored, and Stevon Lewis, MFT who’ll speak on maintaining good mental self-care while studying for the challenging exam. Other pre-recorded On-Demand sessions will cover Essays, the Performance Test, Multiple Choice questions and a Digital Workflow guide to study preparation. Please sign-up for free at: www.langstonbar.org/barprepseminar.