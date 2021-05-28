RMC Launches ShopRMCGems.com E-commerce Portal

RMC, a pioneer in the gemstone manufacturing business, has launched an e-commerce portal shoprmcgems.com with precious & semi-precious gemstones for B2B & B2C.

HONG KONG, May 27, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- RMC, a pioneer in the gemstone manufacturing business, has launched an e-commerce portal www.shoprmcgems.com with precious and semi-precious gemstones for Business to Business (B2B) and Business to Consumer (B2C). RMC has offices in Bangkok, Hong Kong, Tokyo and New York and gemstone cutting factories in India, Thailand, and China.

The website is catered to satisfy all the customer’s needs, RMC has designed it to make shopping for gemstones easier and faster. www.shoprmcgems.com can be accessed through desktops, laptops, and mobiles. Separate sections divide the gemstones to make the browsing experience user friendly.

The highlight of the website is that you can shop by Gemstone names, look for Matched Pair/Sets, Exclusive Collections with one of a kind gemstones like Paraiba Tourmaline, Morganite etc, Stock Unlimited, and Shop By (a feature that allows a customer to customise their order).

You can also filter through thousands of options to look for precise gems. RMC also allows its customers to shop by cut, clarity, size, shape, weight, and many more options. The ‘Exclusive’ section provides high-end gemstones for customers looking for exclusive gems.

Another highlighted feature to watch for is the ‘Ask Us’ option that lets a customer chat with the representatives of RMC so that they can experience a service that caters to their needs. They also deliver globally, therefore, one can sit anywhere in the world while making a purchase and RMC guarantees to deliver it to you.

RMC provides an authenticity certificate from reputed laboratories like (GRS, ICA, AIG, Tokyo Lab, AIGS and any other on-demand) if a customer wants to check for authenticity, traceability, and origin. Its clientele ranges from businesses, gemstone dealers, jewellery designers, and everyday customers.

Billing for your purchase is as easy as shopping for gemstones can get. RMC accepts payments through all major credit and debit cards and also through payment gateways like PayPal. For orders above $49 shipping is free. However, due to COVID-19 restrictions, all shippings are upgraded to Express shipping through FedEx, DHL & UPS.