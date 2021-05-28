Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
TBI Special Agents Investigating Officer-Involved Shooting in Robertson County

At the request of 19th District Attorney General John Carney, TBI special agents are investigating the circumstances leading to the shooting of a man during an interaction with a deputy with the Robertson County Sheriff’s Office Thursday afternoon.

At approximately 3 p.m., a deputy responded to a report of a stolen vehicle in the 4400 block of Kinneys Road in Springfield. During the interaction, the driver is believed to have accelerated toward the deputy, after which the deputy fired his weapon. The driver sped away and continued approximately two miles along Kinneys Road before the deputy initiated a traffic stop and determined the driver had been shot. The driver was transported to a nearby hospital for treatment. The deputy suffered a minor injury in the incident.

TBI agents are working to independently determine the series of events leading to the shooting, as well as gather any and all relevant interviews and evidence.  Throughout the process, investigative findings will be shared with the District Attorney General for his further review and consideration.  The TBI acts solely as fact-finders in its cases and does not determine where the actions of an officer were justified in these types of matters.  That decision rests with the District Attorney General requesting TBI’s involvement.

The TBI does not identify the officers involved in these types of incidents and instead, refers questions of that nature to the respective department to answer as it sees fit.

Any available updates on this investigation will be posted online at TBINewsroom.com.

