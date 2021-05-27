Statement by Secretary of State Nellie Gorbea on House Passage of Rhode Island 250th Commission Bill

"Tonight the Rhode Island House of Representatives voted unanimously to approve H.6002 and the creation of the Rhode Island Semiquincentennial (RI 250th) Commission. This bill will allow our state to promote its unique role in the founding of our country and stimulate our local economy through civic engagement and tourism opportunities.

I thank House Speaker Joseph Shekarchi and the bill's sponsors, Representatives Kennedy, Abney, McNamara, Azzinaro, Edwards, Solomon, Shanley, and Vella-Wilkinson, as well as the entire House for their support.

I also thank the Rhode Island Senate for passing the companion bill (S.810) last month. Thank you to Senate President Dominick Ruggerio and the bill's Senate sponsors, Senators Goodwin, McCaffery, Archambault, and Pearson for your support in passing this legislation that will help Rhode Island attain rightful recognition for its role in the birth of our country."

-Secretary of State Nellie M. Gorbea