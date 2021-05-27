Jenifer Wisniewski Honored as Federation’s Conservation Communicator of the Year

NASHVILLE --- The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency’s Jenifer Wisniewski has been honored as Conservation Communicator of the Year by the Tennessee Wildlife Federation.

Wisniewski serves the TWRA as chief of Communications and Outreach. She was presented the award at the May meeting of the Tennessee Fish and Wildlife Commission. She joined the TWRA in late 2018 as a nationally respected marketing and communications professional from the Georgia Department of Natural Resources Wildlife Division where she was serving as Marketing and Communications Manager.

Since joining the TWRA, Wisniewski has made an impact on wildlife conservation in the state, with a primary focus on marketing. During the past year, her strategic planning and efforts was a key in the substantial increase of license sales and the resulting growth of the number of anglers and hunters in the state. Tennessee had the highest growth of hunting and fishing license sales in the United States during 2020. Wildlife and other conservation efforts will benefit as a result. She continues to make R3 (recruitment, retention, reactivation) a priority.

Along with her TWRA duties, Wisniewski is involved in several organizations. She is currently president of the Association for Conservation Information (ACI).

An avid hunter and angler throughout her life, she especially enjoys deer hunting. She makes it a point to introduce new persons to hunting and fishing.

Photo Caption:

Jenifer Wisniewski was presented the Conservation Communicator of the Year by the Tennessee Wildlife Federation. Also pictured (from left) are Bobby Wilson (TWRA Executive Director) Jim Ripley (Tennessee Fish and Wildlife Commission Chairman) and Michael Butler (Tennessee Wildlife Federation).

