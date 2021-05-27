Office of the Governor News Release: Nine Hawaiʻi students named National Cyber Scholars in the National Cyber Scholarship Competition for high school students

Newsroom Posted on May 27, 2021 in Latest News

HONOLULU – Nine Hawaiʻi high school students were named National Cyber Scholars by the National Cyber Scholarship Foundation, a charitable foundation created to help the United States in addressing the current cyber skills shortage.

“As cyber-attacks become more prevalent and confrontational in nature, it is incredible to see a rising interest in cybersecurity amongst high school students. These scholars prove that we have the talent to develop future leaders in technology right here in the islands,” said Gov. Ige. “Congratulations to all Cyber scholars and finalists. We are proud of you for displaying your exceptional capabilities and knowledge while representing Hawaiʻi on a national stage.”

Hawaiʻi’s National Cyber Scholars are among the best 600 high school students nationwide who completed the 48-hour competition, which challenged participants to solve computer security problems or capture and defend computer systems. In total, including Scholars, finalists, and other honorees, Hawaiʻi students earned more than $61,500 combined in scholarships and training opportunities.

The awared Cyber Scholars include: Micah Nishihira (Mililani High School), Leonardo Sabetta (Mililani High School), Ethan Morrell (James Campbell High School), Shelby Sibert (Myron B. Thompson Academy), Alexa Simao (ʻIolani School), Sean Safi (ʻIolani School), Hitoki Kidahashi (Mid-Pacific Institute), McKenzie Kurosu (Mid-Pacific Institute), and Kirk Olkowski (home school).

The awarded finalists include: Zachary Orr (Mid-Pacific Institute), Ian Nakashima (Mid-Pacific Institute), Colby Fujino (Mid-Pacific Institute), and Zyler Tengan (Mililani High School).

The foundation promotes the next generation of cyber security professionals through the provision of $2 million in college scholarships and $13.8 million in cyber security training. 30,000 students across the country sought to qualify for the competition- only 5,000 advanced.

More information about the National Cyber Scholarship Competition can be found at https://www.nationalcyberscholarship.org/

###

Media Contacts:

Jodi Leong Deputy Communications Director/Press Secretary Office of the Governor Office: 808-586-0043 [email protected]

Cindy McMillan Communications Director Office of the Governor Office: 808-586-0012 [email protected]