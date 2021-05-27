U.S. Supreme Court opinion: May 27

The United States Supreme Court has issued a new opinion.
In San Antonio v. Hotels.com, the court held that Federal Rule of Appellate Procedure 39 does not permit a district court to alter a court of appeals’ allocation of the costs listed in subdivision (e) of that rule.
