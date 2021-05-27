Bill to Address Workplace Harassment Discrimination, Advance Equity Passes With Bipartisan Support!

POWR Act would protect survivors of sexual harassment and discrimination, improve accountability measures, and enhance equity in the workplace

DENVER, CO – Today the Senate passed the Protecting Opportunities and Workers Rights Act (POWR Act) with bipartisan support. The bill would provide necessary anti-discrimination protections for workers throughout Colorado, as well as make updates to the Colorado Anti-Discrimination Act (CADA) in an effort to protect more workers from sexual harassment and discrimination, hold bad actors accountable, enhance equity in the workplace, and deter predatory actions from happening in the future.

“Women are disproportionately impacted by sexual harassment and discrimination in the workplace, yet our state still lacks adequate policies to protect them and hold perpetrators accountable,” said Senator Faith Winter (D-Westminster). “This bill will take an important step forward in supporting victims of sexual harassment and discrimination by improving accountability measures and enhancing equity in the workplace.”

“Women and caregivers have paid some of the highest economic prices during the pandemic, with women losing nearly one million more jobs than men over the last year,” said Senator Brittany Pettersen (D-Lakewood). “In order for us to fully recover from the economic devastation of the last year, we must safeguard our vulnerable workforce. This bill provides critical protections for women, caregivers, and older Coloradans – ensuring that they cannot be discriminated against by employers.”

Due to antiquated harassment standards, women across Colorado are routinely subjected to offensive or coercive behavior without recourse. This legislation would strengthen worker protections against sexual harassment – eliminating the excessive “severe or pervasive” hostile work environment requirements, empowering victims to set the terms of any settlement agreement, and extending the amount of time a worker has to file a claim. The bill also requires businesses with 20 employees and more to provide annual anti-harassment training that includes bystander coaching.

Moreover, the bill would extend protections against ageism in the workforce; prohibit employers from discriminating against caregivers, like mothers and fathers; and fix a loophole that allows businesses to opt-out of anti-discrimination laws for some employees.

In short, the POWR Act ensures everyone can show up to work and expect to be treated fairly and perform their job without being harassed or discriminated against.

Having passed the Senate, SB21-176 now moves to the House for further consideration. Track the progress of the bill here.