Commerce announces new grant opportunity for venue-based businesses

Event venues & festivals (indoor and outdoor)

Florists

Caterers

Photographers

Production companies, including DJ’s, live performers who are hired for private events

Promoters

Decorators

The North Dakota Department of Commerce today announced that the Events and Support Services Grant (ESSG) application window will open June 10, at 10 a.m. CST. The ESSG is designed to assist event centers and supporting businesses that continue to experience negative impacts from the COVID-19 pandemic. Funds from the grant are to be used to reimburse eligible entities for lost revenue. Eligible applicants may be awarded up to $100,000 per qualifying location. Businesses must prove a 50% revenue loss from 2019-2020. Award amounts will be based on a 25% loss of revenue. Eligible entities include:

More information about the grant can be found at ndgov.link/ESSG