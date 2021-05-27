Commerce announces new grant opportunity for venue-based businesses

The North Dakota Department of Commerce today announced that the Events and Support Services Grant (ESSG) application window will open June 10, at 10 a.m. CST.
The ESSG is designed to assist event centers and supporting businesses that continue to experience negative impacts from the COVID-19 pandemic. Funds from the grant are to be used to reimburse eligible entities for lost revenue.
Eligible applicants may be awarded up to $100,000 per qualifying location. Businesses must prove a 50% revenue loss from 2019-2020. Award amounts will be based on a 25% loss of revenue.
Eligible entities include:
Event venues & festivals (indoor and outdoor)
Florists
Caterers
Photographers
Production companies, including DJ’s, live performers who are hired for private events
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.