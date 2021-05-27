Julia Nunes Begins Second Term as Alice in Dairyland

​

Release Date: May 27, 2021

Media Contact: Mo​rgan Cavitt, Public Information Officer, (608) 224-5041, morgan.cavitt@wisconsin.gov

MADISON – Julia Nunes of Chippewa Falls has begun her term as the 74th Alice in Dairyland, making her the first Alice to serve two consecutive terms in the program's history. Nunes began serving as the 73rd Alice on July 6, 2020. Her term as the 74th Alice will end on July 15, 2022.

In her first year as Alice, Nunes wrote more than 100 articles, completed over 232 TV and radio interviews, and engaged with thousands of people on social media across 1,140 posts. Amid significant challenges caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, she worked to continue educating Wisconsinites about agriculture by hosting live events on Facebook and Zoom that featured Wisconsin farms and agricultural products.

“It has been a pleasure to bring Wisconsin agriculture into homes and communities across the state this past year, even when we couldn't be together in person," said Nunes. “I am honored to serve another term as Alice and continue promoting Wisconsin's diverse $104.8 billion agriculture industry."

Applications for the 75th Alice in Dairyland will be made available on Jan. 5, 2022. The 75th Alice in Dairyland finals will take place May 19-21, 2022. After being selected at the conclusion of the finals, the 75th Alice in Dairyland will begin her term on July 5, 2022.

Alice in Dairyland is a full-time communications professional for the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP). The Alice program is supported by several organizations including Dairy Farmers of Wisconsin, Kettle Moraine Mink Breeders Association, Wisconsin Corn Promotion Board, and the Midwest Jewelers Association. For more information about the Alice in Dairyland program, visit https://www.aliceindairyland.com/ and follow Alice online on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

