Meratas Raises $2.2m from Jason Calacanis’ Launch Fund, in an Oversubscribed Round

Meratas and Jason Calacanis' Launch Fund mission to change the way education is financed, using Income Share Agreements to hold schools accountable to outcomes.

In the next decade we believe that the best schools will be so confident in their ability to provide a quality education that they will prefer to get paid via an income share agreement” — Jason Calacanis

STAMFORD, CONNECTICUT, USA, May 28, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Meratas is the leading Income Share Agreement (ISA) software company, providing a full-service, turnkey, SaaS platform to design, originate, and manage ISAs.

Schools, workforce accelerators, and skills training bootcamps partner with Meratas to provide innovative incentive-aligned tuition options designed to increase enrollment and improve outcomes. From custom ISA programs to data-driven enrollment management, Meratas helps institutions advance clear strategic objectives: improved retention, increased enrollment, and better outcomes tracking.

Using a platform approach, Meratas seeks to democratize access to education by hosting a marketplace where students can easily find ISA resources, research, and apply to schools offering incentive-aligned tuition programs. In turn, schools use Meratas to administer ISA programs with complete data transparency, better underwriting, and API enabled links to their student information systems.



Meratas’ oversubscribed round was filled entirely by Jason Calacanis’ Launch Fund. Darius Goldman, CEO and Founder of Meratas, said: “We’re very excited to work with Jason and his syndicate, as he’s a big believer in ISAs as part of the future of education.”

“We believe in the power of ISAs to hold education providers accountable to their students,” said angel investor Jason Calacanis, who lead the round. “In the next decade we believe that the best schools will be so confident in their ability to provide a quality education that they will prefer to get paid via an income share agreement.”

Meratas was founded by Goldman, an early ISA advocate, after experiencing frustration with the limitations of legacy ISA providers who were unable to efficiently scale or provide custom solutions. “At Meratas, we’re committed to identifying and solving edge cases that other companies don’t even think about,” said Goldman. “For example, for one of our partners, we modified our platform to support hosting a regulated loan contract, but with repayments correlated to earned income. This was in response to feedback from the California BPPE, as part of the school’s accreditation process. We were able to launch this new offering in such a way that did not interrupt the school’s admissions cycle.”



As a thought leader in the ISA ecosystem, Meratas will use the newly raised funds to deepen its technological commitment to offering more innovative incentive aligned products, all with unparalleled emphasis on provider and consumer benefits. Meratas is the first and only ISA servicer to make standard consumer benefits such as: incremental payment caps, income share percentage discounts, and cap paydown matching grants.



