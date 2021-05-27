Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 540 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 219,071 in the last 365 days.

U.S. Supreme Court opinion: May 27

The United States Supreme Court has issued a new opinion.

In San Antonio v. Hotels.com, the court held that Federal Rule of Appellate Procedure 39 does not permit a district court to alter a court of appeals’ allocation of the costs listed in subdivision (e) of that rule.

Read the court's opinion at: https://www.supremecourt.gov/opinions/20pdf/20-334_5h26.pdf

You just read:

U.S. Supreme Court opinion: May 27

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.