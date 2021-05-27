Travel Advisory: RIDOT Begins Traffic Safety Improvement Project at I-95/Branch Avenue Ramps in Providence

The Rhode Island Department of Transportation (RIDOT) has started a $1.7 million project to make a number of safety improvements, including adding new traffic signals where none existed before, at the I-95 highway on- and off-ramps on Branch Avenue in Providence.

Motorists should be aware of changing traffic patterns until the lights are fully operational. RIDOT does not expect significant travel delays during construction.

One of the new signals will be installed at the end of the I-95 North off-ramp to Branch Avenue. Changes to the ramps include the removal of the long sweeping curve to the right around the former Benny's property, which has a history of vehicles exiting at high speeds, resulting in crashes. The other signal will be installed where the on and off-ramps to and from I-95 South meet Branch Avenue, close to the Savers and Stop and Shop stores. There have been 67 crashes at both locations from January 2018 to now.

The project is included in RIDOT's Highway Safety Improvement Program, which examines crash data to identify locations that may benefit from the addition of safety features such as traffic signals, signs, crosswalks, pedestrian crossing features or other changes to traffic patterns.

All construction projects are subject to changes in schedule and scope depending on needs, circumstances, findings, and weather.

The safety improvements on Branch Avenue are made possible by RhodeWorks, RIDOT's ongoing commitment to repair structurally deficient bridges and bring Rhode Island's transportation infrastructure into a state of good repair, promote economic development, and create jobs. Learn more at www.ridot.net/RhodeWorks.