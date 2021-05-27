Statement on the Swearing-In of Chiquita Brooks-LaSure as Administrator of the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services

Today, following a bipartisan confirmation by the U.S. Senate, U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) Secretary Xavier Becerra formally swore in Chiquita Brooks-LaSure as Administrator of the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS).

"Chiquita Brooks-LaSure's historic appointment and confirmation as the first Black woman to lead the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services further demonstrates the Biden-Harris Administration's commitment to bringing diverse perspectives and seasoned leaders to drive and improve the U.S. health care system. Chiquita, an expert in health care policy and a veteran of CMS, will be a trusted steward of our nation's health insurance programs and a critical partner as we tackle the nation's health care challenges," said HHS Secretary Xavier Becerra. "I worked closely with Chiquita when I was a member of the House Ways and Means Committee, and I know she will reach across the aisle to find common ground in our efforts to bring down health care costs for American families. As we navigate the pandemic and its aftermath, it's critical to have experienced, steady leadership at CMS. Chiquita is that leader. I look forward to working with Chiquita to strengthen Medicaid, better serve our seniors, expand health coverage, and address the glaring health inequities in communities across the country."

"It is the honor of a lifetime to be confirmed and sworn in as CMS Administrator. I want to thank President Biden, Vice President Harris, Secretary Becerra, and the U.S. Senate for placing their faith in me. I also want to thank my family and the strong Black women who paved the way and made this moment possible," said CMS Administrator Chiquita Brooks-LaSure. "The COVID-19 pandemic has illuminated so many of the longstanding health disparities in this country, and CMS has the ability to advance health equity for all Americans through Medicare, Medicaid, and the health insurance marketplace. We're going to build on the Affordable Care Act and continue to bring down health care costs for American families. Our agenda is ambitious – but the times call for bold action, and I look forward to working with President Biden and Secretary Becerra to strengthen CMS' programs and build back better for the American people."

