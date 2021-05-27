TBI Special Agents Investigating Officer-Involved Shooting in Clarksville

At the request of 19th District Attorney General John Carney, TBI special agents continue to investigate the circumstances leading to the shooting of a Clarksville man during an interaction with officers from the Clarksville Police Department early Thursday morning.

Shortly after midnight, Clarksville officers responded to a home in the 3000 block of Durrett Drive on a report of a suicidal male at that address. As officers interacted with the man, the individual fired a weapon, resulting in officers firing their weapons. The man sustained gunshot injuries and was transported to a local hospital to be treated. No officers were hurt during the incident.

TBI agents are working to independently determine the series of events leading to the shooting, as well as gather any and all relevant interviews and evidence. Throughout the process, investigative findings will be shared with the District Attorney General for his further review and consideration. The TBI acts solely as fact-finders in its cases and does not determine whether the actions of an officer were justified in these types of matters. That decision rests with the District Attorney General requesting TBI’s involvement.

The TBI does not identify the officers involved in these types of incidents and instead, refers questions of that nature to the respective department to answer as it sees fit.

Any available updates on this investigation will be posted online at TBINewsroom.com.