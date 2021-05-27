DOT NEWS RELEASE: KALAUPAPA AIRPORT NIGHT MEDEVAC EXERCISE JUNE 2

Newsroom Posted on May 27, 2021 in Latest News

HONOLULU – The Hawaiʻi Department of Transportation (HDOT) informs Molokaʻi of a planned nighttime medevac exercise Wednesday, June 2, at Kalaupapa Airport.

The exercise will involve an American Medical Response (AMR) helicopter simulating an evacuation of a critically injured person. The drill is scheduled to happen at 7:45 p.m. and should take approximately 30 minutes.

HDOT, the Hawaii State Department of Health, and the National Park Service are conducting the exercise to increase capability for medical evacuations during the night.

