Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 545 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 219,059 in the last 365 days.

DOT NEWS RELEASE: KALAUPAPA AIRPORT NIGHT MEDEVAC EXERCISE JUNE 2

Posted on May 27, 2021 in Latest News, Newsroom

HONOLULU – The Hawaiʻi Department of Transportation (HDOT) informs Molokaʻi of a planned nighttime medevac exercise Wednesday, June 2, at Kalaupapa Airport.

The exercise will involve an American Medical Response (AMR) helicopter simulating an evacuation of a critically injured person. The drill is scheduled to happen at 7:45 p.m. and should take approximately 30 minutes.

HDOT, the Hawaii State Department of Health, and the National Park Service are conducting the exercise to increase capability for medical evacuations during the night.

###

You just read:

DOT NEWS RELEASE: KALAUPAPA AIRPORT NIGHT MEDEVAC EXERCISE JUNE 2

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.